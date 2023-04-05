Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have returned stateside to put Americans to the test in the new season of The Great American Baking Show.

After having premiered its first five seasons on ABC, the US iteration of the wildly popular Great British Bake Off is officially making the jump to The Roku Channel for its next season.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper and Severance star Zach Cherry will return as co-hosts.

In the first trailer of the forthcoming season, a group of eight contestants compete in several challenges, attempting to wow the judges with their baking skills.

This season, however, Hollywood has chosen to throw the heart of American cuisine into the mix.

“We have bakers in the tent, and you’ve given them burgers,” Leith questioningly notes.

“I expect the Americans to know what a burger is,” Hollywood responds.

Hollywood with fellow The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA) (PA Media)

The trailer jumps ahead to one of the contestants admitting that she has “never eaten a hamburger in my life”.

The new season of The Great American Baking Show debuts on 5 May on The Roku Channel.

In recent news, Allison Hammond has confirmed she will step in as co-host of The Great British Bake Off replacing longtime co-host Matt Lucas who announced his departure in December.

At the time, he told fans that it had “become clear” that he was no longer able to work on the show.

Hammond – who starred in the 2020 season of the spin-off series The Great Celebrity Bake Off – will join Noel Fielding, who has hosted the programme since its move from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017.

“It’s Official!! It’s happening, The Great British Bake off!” Hammond wrote on Twitter. “Let’s have it – The cake that is... so excited!”