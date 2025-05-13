Greek authorities delay inquest into death of British police officer in Kavos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a young policewoman who was found dead after a night out in Kavos in 2023 face at least another six-month wait for answers.

Hannah Byrne, 22, had been out on the first night of her holiday in Corfu when she suffered a fatal head injury after falling several metres on 1 September 2023.

The 22-year-old, who served as a constable with Surrey Police’s neighbourhood policing team in Reigate, had opted to stay out while her colleague returned to their hotel.

Greek authorities believed her fatal injuries sustained outside a bar were compatible with an “accidental” fall.

However, they were also investigating whether Ms Byrne had unwittingly drunk alcohol laced with methanol.

On Tuesday, West Sussex Area Coroner Joseph Turner adjourned Ms Byrne’s inquest, which was originally opened on 18 September 2023, for another six months.

“We are still awaiting information and material from the Greek authorities,” coroner’s officer Anna Soczewka told the court in Horsham.

Ms Byrne was found dead on the side of a main road by a passerby the morning after her fall.

Her family and friends will now have to wait until 18 November this year for her case to next be heard at West Sussex Coroners Court.

Shortly after her death, her family said: “Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.

“She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”