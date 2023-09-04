Supermarket sandwiches under threat as factory workers set to strike

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of sandwich makers have voted to strike, putting lunchtime meal deals at risk.

Over 500 workers at Greencore are set to strike from September 11 to October 9 over what the Unite union has called “poverty levels of pay”.

Workers at the company, which supplies sandwiches to supermarkets such as Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Co-Op and high street chains Boots and Starbucks, are demanding an increase to their £10.53-an-hour pay.

Employees at Greencore made 975 million sandwiches last year, 52 per cent of which were bought in supermarkets as part of a meal deal.

Unite said industrial action will likely result in a shortage of sandwiches on the shelves for consumers.

In October, Greencore reported full-year revenue of £1.7billion — up from £1.3billion in 2021.

A rise in the popularity of meal deals is one reason its sales have spiked.

The company upped its prices this year after battling higher costs while cutting 250 jobs.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Greencore workers do difficult work to ensure that sandwiches reach supermarket shelves across the country. Yet their employer, whilst making substantial profits, sees fit not to share the spoils with its workers.”

“Our members will have the unceasing support of Unite in their fight for improved pay.”

Unite regional officer, Andy Shaw, added: “We see the profits Greencore is making but they won’t pay their workers a fair wage at a time of high-inflation and high-prices. Our members have had enough and will be walking out in September.”

“It’s not too late to avoid this action if the company remembers where its profits come from and heads back to the negotiating table with an improved pay offer.”

A spokesperson for Greencore said: “Having been in discussions with union representatives regarding pay in respect to colleagues at our Manton Wood site since January, we are disappointed that Greencore’s final pay offer, which we believe to be both strong and competitive, has been rejected by union members on a small turnout.

“We will be undertaking a number of planning and mitigation measures at the site in the coming weeks in order to prevent any disruption to service levels for our customers should potential industrial action take place.

“In parallel, we will continue to liaise with both Unite and our Manton Wood colleagues with the aim of reaching agreement.”