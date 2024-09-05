UK pub giant offers £2 pints across the country – but you’ll need to act fast

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A pub chain with over 700 locations in the UK is offering customers pints for just £2 in September to mark “summer’s last call.”

From September 4 to 18, most Greene King pubs will be selling the cheaper pints to customers as temperatures begin to drop.

The offer will be available during all opening hours, every day including weekends. Each pub will only include one beer in the offer, which could be: Amstel, Carlsberg, Fosters, Flint Eye, Pravha, Tennent’s, Carling, Coors Light, Innis & Gunn, Estrella or West 4 Lager.

There are also some exceptions to be aware of. The offer won’t be available in London locations, and a Greene King operated chains are excluded. These include Hungry Horse pubs and Farmhouse Inns.

The Druid’s Head in The Lanes, Brighton – a Green King pub ( Getty )

Olivia Robertson, head of marketing for Greene King pubs, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.

“High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale – so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too?

“As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

The offer will be welcome news to pub-goers, who have seen the price of alcohol rise over the past few years. Latest figures show that the average price of a pint in the UK is now £4.70, up from £3.73 in January 2020.

This sudden 26 percent increase is the product of sky-high inflation seen between 2021 and 2023, reaching a peak of 11.1 percent in 2022. And with household costs also increasing far quicker than wages over the past few years, the pub industry has seen a decline as people prioritise the essentials.

First Covid and then the ongoing cost-of-living crisis have hit pubs hard. The number of closures in 2023 was the highest for a decade, with 769 businesses closing their doors for good.

It’s hoped the return to relatively low inflation could see the industry see an uptick, as the figure hit the Bank of England’s two percent target in May and June. However, it may still take a while for prices to return to pre-pandemic levels as hundreds of pubs continue to struggle in the meantime.