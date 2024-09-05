Flooding and power cuts are possible on Thursday and Friday ( PA Wire )

Up to a month’s rain could fall in two days causing possible flooding, power cuts and travel disruption across the southern UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the entirety of Thursday and Friday, covering most of southern England and South Wales.

Fast-flowing and deep floodwater is possible over the next 48 hours as “longer spells of heavy, perhaps thundery rain” expected into Thursday.

Some areas could see up to 80mm to 100mm of rain while the warning is in place - which roughly matches the average rainfall for September in the UK.

On Friday, buildings could be damaged and homes and businesses flooded, with power cuts also possible as the weather warning shifts marginally eastwards.

“This heavy rain follows on from an expected wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts,” the Met Office said.

The yellow weather warning remains in place from now until close of play on Friday, with the southern UK set for a much drier Saturday, before pockets of rain return on Sunday.