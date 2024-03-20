Greggs shops close across the UK as IT glitch causes payment issues

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Greggs stores across the UK have been forced to close after technical issues prevented them from accepting payment.

A statement from the bakery chain said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.” It added: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

It is currently unclear how many stores have been affected, while several outlets are open but only accepting cash payments.

It is the latest IT glitch to affect a major chain in recent days after Sainsbury’s and Tesco faced technical issues on Saturday.

Last Friday, McDonalds customers were also turned away from the fast food restaurants in locations across the world, including the UK, after the chain was similarly hit by IT problems.

Taking to social media, frustrated customers spoke of their disappointment at leaving empty-handed after their card payments were refused.

One posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Greggs this morning cash only! Sitting here with my coffee watching almost everyone have to walk out.”

Another tweeted: “Why are all of the stores in Newcastle city centre closed?”, while other closures were reported in Manchester, Cardiff and Westminster.

More follows on this breaking news story...