Grenfell tower fire inquiry - latest: Final report published today as victim’s families demand justice
Bereaved families of Grenfell Tower victims say they hope the report will bring widescale change after a ‘spider’s web of blame’ during the inquiry
The long-awaited report into the tragic blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower, claiming the lives of 72 people, is set to be published today.
The final report on the inquiry will present findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly during the 2017 fire.
Families of those killed have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.
The report into phase one, published in October 2019, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the principal reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.
It is expected that inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick and his two panel members will lay out their detailed findings regarding the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and the government.
The report’s findings could ramp up pressure on police and prosecutors to make progress on getting people before the courts – something many bereaved and survivors have said must happen for justice to be served.
Survivors and families may have to wait until 2026 for any criminal charges
In May, the Metropolitan Police said their investigators need until the end of 2025 to finalise their inquiry, and prosecutors will then need a year to decide whether charges can be brought.
Bereaved and survivors have described that wait, which could stretch to a decade after the catastrophic fire, as “unbearable”.
According to the update from police and prosecutors earlier this year, the mammoth police investigation into the fire has already generated 27,000 lines of inquiry and more than 12,000 witness statements.
A total of 58 individuals and 19 companies and organisations are under investigation for potential criminal offences, and more than 300 hours of interviews have taken place.
Potential offences under consideration include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office, health and safety offences, fraud and offences under the fire safety and building regulations.
The moment the fire broke out
It was at 00.50am when a resident at Grenfell Tower realised that a fire had broken out in the 24-storey building.
Uber driver Behailu Kebede heard a smoke alarm going off, and discovered that the back of a large fridge-freezer in the kitchen of Flat 16 was on fire, and smoke was rising to the window.
He called 999 and said told the London Fire Brigade: “Flat 16, Grenfell Tower. In the fridge. It’s the fourth floor. Quick, quick, quick. It’s burning!”.
He then wakes his fourth floor neighbours and leaves the tower, with the first four fire engines arriving at the scene at 00.59am.
Report comes one week after non-fatal fire in Dagenham
The report comes just over a week after a major fire in east London at a block which had been undergoing work to have cladding removed as a result of what happened at Grenfell.
The non-fatal Dagenham blaze, coming so many years after the 2017 fire, prompted fierce criticism from various quarters including bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United, which said it showed the “painfully slow progress of remediation across the country, and a lack of urgency for building safety as a whole”.
Dame Judith Hackitt, who led an independent review into building regulations after the Grenfell fire, described it as “really concerning” that so many people are still living in uncertainty and fear about the safety of their homes.
Number 10 said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had, at Tuesday’s Cabinet, said the Dagenham fire was a further reminder of the importance of learning lessons from Grenfell to ensure mistakes made then never happen again.
‘Cataclysmic failings’ in Grenfell, firefighter says
A firefighter involved in tackling the Grenfell Tower blaze said there were a “cataclysmic series of failings” in the building.
Ricky Nuttall, who was forced to abandon an attempt to rescue a resident from the 15th floor, defended the “stay put” advice initially given to people in the building, saying firefighters were unaware of the state of the tower.
“The idea of a ‘stay put’ policy is, its principles are founded on a building working as it should,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.
“At the time, as a firefighter on the ground, we had no idea that the building wasn’t built as it should be, that areas were compromised and that fire doors weren’t fitted.
“[We didn’t know] that smoke vents wouldn’t open, that the outside of the building was effectively covered in petrol, a flammable material that’s going to burn rapidly, window sills weren’t fitted correctly.
“There were a cataclysmic list of failings with the building, and none of that information was available to us at the time.”
The “landmark” final inquiry report will enable prosecutors to pursue justice
‘It’s not fair. I don’t want to die’, victim told mother in final moments
Victim Gloria Trevisan, who lived on the 23rd floor with her boyfriend Marco Gottardi, 27, spent her final moments on the phone to her mother.
She told her: “I had my whole life ahead of me. It’s not fair. I don’t want to die.”
The pair had moved to London from Venice around for months before the fire to look for jobs after graduating from the University of Padua.
Five-year-old’s body was discovered five levels below where he lived
One victim, five-year-old Isaac Paulos, was discovered five levels below the flat where he lived with his family after he became separated from them during the fire.
His father said: “My son was beautiful, a little boy with so much potential. I will never forget Isaac’s big, beautiful eyes, his calm look.”
Watch: Silence held for 72 seconds during Notting Hill Carnival in remembrance of Grenfell
Who were the victims of the fire?
Zainab Deen, 32, and her two-year-old son lived on the 14th floor of the tower blocked and were killed in the fire in 2017.
Ms Deen was on the phone with her brother until 4am on the day of the fire. Her family said: “Zainab had it all; she was beautiful, smart, warm, caring and a confident and outgoing young woman.”
Of her son Jeremiah, they said: “He was loving, full of life, liked playing football and loved exploring and adventuring.”
Final Grenfell Tower report to be published seven years after fire
A long-awaited report into the deaths of 72 people in a fire at Grenfell Tower is due to be published more than seven years after the blaze.
The lengthy document - the final report of the inquiry into the 2017 disaster - is expected to lay out in detail its findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.
Families of those killed have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.
