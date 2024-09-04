The 2017 fire at Grenfell killed 72 people ( AP )

Louise Thomas Editor

The long-awaited report into the tragic blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower, claiming the lives of 72 people, is set to be published today.

The final report on the inquiry will present findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly during the 2017 fire.

Families of those killed have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.

The report into phase one, published in October 2019, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the principal reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

It is expected that inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick and his two panel members will lay out their detailed findings regarding the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and the government.

The report’s findings could ramp up pressure on police and prosecutors to make progress on getting people before the courts – something many bereaved and survivors have said must happen for justice to be served.