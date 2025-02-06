Grenfell Tower is a `haunting’ reminder of fatal failures, residents say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Grenfell Tower is a “haunting” reminder of the failures that led to 72 people being killed, according to members of the local community who are divided about the fate of the site.

Anger and suspicion, along with praise and resignation, are among the emotions expressed by some bereaved relatives and residents to a Government decision to demolish the fire-ravaged tower block in west London.

Abbas Dadou, who lives about 50 metres away from site and is the Lancaster West Residents Association (LWRA) vice chairman, said: “We welcome the decision and we hope it brings some closure after seven-and-a-half years.”

He added: “What is the point of having a building here that is an eyesore and haunting us every day?

“It is easy for other people who do not live in the area to say it should be there forever. Structurally, it is not safe and it needs to go at some point.”

His comments come after the Government’s decision was shared with families at a private meeting on Wednesday evening.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, is understood to have been met with gasps from a shocked room of mostly bereaved people who felt there had not been enough consultation.

Grieving relatives fear their voices are being ignored, according to Grenfell United, which represents some bereaved and survivors.

There have been so many failures surrounding the June 2017 fire that people are now wary their concerns may be “swept under the carpet” as they have to trust the authorities over the future decisions about the scene, resident David O’Connell said.

On Thursday Mr O’Connell, who can see the tower from his home on the nearby Lancaster West estate, said: “It is not safe. I personally would like to see a monument that is 200ft tall just like the tower and it should be permanent.

“There should be something there that cannot be removed to remind people what happens when systems fail, and that 72 people lost their lives.”

He said: “I know a lot of people wanted the tower to stay but fundamentally it is not safe, would deteriorate and something had to be done but people do not want things to be swept under the carpet and dismissed.

“The people who should have the most say about this are the people who live here but, above all, it should be the bereaved because it is their relatives who died.”

Joe Delaney, a campaigner for Justice4Grenfell, said the community is divided over the demolition plans.

Mr Delaney, 45, lived in the area till 2022, but had to move as he could not face walking underneath the tower every day after the fire.

“Some people object (to its demolition) because it’s a grave site, as far as they’re concerned, it’s the closest they’ve got to a tomb for whoever died,” he told the PA news agency.

“For me I just had to get out of there. I had to get out of that estate. I couldn’t walk under that tower every day and I couldn’t stay there and act normal.

“Others just think this is how it would be over and done with. Therefore, this is what we should all support.”

Mushtaq Lasharie, a local resident and LWRA chairman, said safety concerns means “there is no other option than to take it out” and it has been known for sometime by the authorities.

He added: “There have been discussions about whether we could keep some of the building but the reports were that this could not happen.

“I would have thought this decision would have been taken earlier.

“There are obviously people who want to keep it (the building) – but how can you please all the people?

“You have to keep on listening and responding to all people but you have to look at all aspects, including the are, the impact and the safety of the people living nearby.

“I think when you consider all these aspects and all angles, there is no option but to take it out and replace it with some sort of memorial garden.”