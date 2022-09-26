Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lenders pull mortgages from sale amid market volatility after pound plunges

The Bank of England said it could hike the interest base rate in an attempt to rein in inflation

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 26 September 2022 19:41
Comments
<p>Halifax is one of three mortgage lenders that have temporarily pulled some of its products for new customers </p>

Halifax is one of three mortgage lenders that have temporarily pulled some of its products for new customers

(Getty)

Three lenders have temporarily pulled mortgages that come with fees for new customers in response to market volatility prompted by the fall of the pound.

Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is to withdraw the products until it works out what interest rates to charge, according to Reuters news agency.

Virgin Money and Skipton have reportedly followed Halifax’s move.

It comes after the Bank of England announced that it would hike interest rates by “as much as needed” in a bid to control inflation.

It’s feared that the Bank may have to again increase rates in a bid to steady the pound, following a series of increases over recent months.

Recommended

The Bank said that it would make a “full assessment” of interest rates at the next monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for 3 November.

On Monday morning, the pound fell to the lowest level against the US dollar, dropping by more than 4 per cent to just $1.03 before regaining some ground.

The markets panicked over new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45 billion – including axing the 45p tax rate for top earners, the reversal of his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s hikes to national insurance, and cutting stamp duty – to break what he called the “vicious cycle of stagnation”.

As his tax cuts are unfunded, they would need to be financed through the selling of gilts. Changes to the gilt market impact swap rates, which lenders use to make decisions on how much to charge borrowers.

Recommended

A spokesperson for Halifax, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, said: “As a result of significant changes in the cost of funding, we’re making some changes to our product range.

“There is no change to product rates, and we continue to offer fee-free options for borrowers at all product terms and LTV (loan-to-value) levels, but we’ve temporarily removed products that come with a fee.”

Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions, we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.

“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.

“We expect to launch a new product range later this week.”

About 1.8 million households are expected to look for new mortgage deals when their contracts end next year, according to data from UK Finance.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in