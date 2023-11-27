Fight breaks out during Hamilton performance in Manchester

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating a fight that broke out between two ticketholders during a Hamilton performance in Manchester.

Officers were called to the scene when two crowd members got into an altercation during the show at the Palace Theatre.

The musical which tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton will be on stage in the North West until February 2024.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were life-threatening, say officers.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester police said: “Officers were called to Oxford Street in the city centre at about 10.30pm on Friday 24 November 2023 to a report of an assault. An investigation is ongoing at this time with no arrests made.

“Thankfully, injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Disgruntled social media users have shared their outrage at the disturbance.

One shared on Facebook: “What’s wrong with people? Give them a lifetime ban from all theatres so everyone else can enjoy undisturbed shows.”

Another voiced their disgust, saying: “How embarrassing, they should be ashamed of themselves”

This is not the first time a Manchester theatre performance has erupted into mayhem.

A “riot” broke out among audience members during a performance of the Bodyguard in April.

Cast members called out the “disgusting” behaviour when the production came to a 10-minute halt.

On social media, onlookers described the unruly scenes, one shared on X: “Went to The Palace Theatre in Manchester to watch The Bodyguard and a bunch of entitled pr***s starting singing over the lead during the final song. A riot broke out, the show was cancelled and the police were called,” another ticket holder commented.”

The Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BETU) have sounded the alarm about increasing anti-social behaviour amongst theatre crowds.

They have launched a new campaign called Anything Doesn’t Go to tackle the issue since their research highlighted extreme audience behaviour.

In a study asking 1,5000 theatrre workers about their experiences, they found almost 30 per cent of respondents had been involved in or witnessed an incident where a venue had to call the police.

Nearly 20 per cent have feared for their safety on at least one occasion and 20 per cent reported negative impacts on their mental health, say BECU.