Garda has been defended by an Irish government minister as the country’s Justice Minister warned further “thuggery” on the streets of Dublin “will not be tolerated”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Pascal Donohoe said Ireland’s police faced an unprecedented situation when violent riots broke out across the capital following a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school on Thursday.

Speaking to the BBC, he acknowledged that law and order were not maintained “in our city centre as we would want and the country would expect” but praised the force’s “exceptional work” in “tough and demanding circumstances”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

It comes as the five-year-old girl who was stabbed remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street, while the children’s care assistant, a woman aged in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in The Mater Hospital.

A man, aged in his late 40s, is in a serious but stable condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region. Garda said he remains a “person of interest” in its inquiries as the force continues to investigate the knife attack.