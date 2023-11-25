✕ Close Emergency services at scene of ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

A five-year-old girl who was among several people stabbed outside a school in Dublin remains in a critical condition, Garda (Irish police) have said.

Some 32 people have been charged in connection to riots that broke out in the capital following the knife attack, which happened near the Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school on Thursday afternoon.

Irish police said on Friday they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the stabbings.

A second girl, aged 6, continues to receive medical treatment for less serious injuries in CHI Crumlin. A boy, aged 5, was discharged from CHI Crumlin yesterday evening.

A woman in her 30s remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital, and a man in his 50s also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region.

Another man in his 50s has been arrested as police were said to be pursuing a “definite line of inquiry”.

Earlier, Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, condemned the more than 500 people who took part in the rioting. “Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves,” he said.