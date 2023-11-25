Dublin stabbings – latest: Five-year-old girl critical as 32 charged over riots that caused ‘huge destruction’
Some 500 people take part in riots on Thursday night following stabbing incident earlier in the day
Emergency services at scene of ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre
A five-year-old girl who was among several people stabbed outside a school in Dublin remains in a critical condition, Garda (Irish police) have said.
Some 32 people have been charged in connection to riots that broke out in the capital following the knife attack, which happened near the Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire primary school on Thursday afternoon.
Irish police said on Friday they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the stabbings.
A second girl, aged 6, continues to receive medical treatment for less serious injuries in CHI Crumlin. A boy, aged 5, was discharged from CHI Crumlin yesterday evening.
A woman in her 30s remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital, and a man in his 50s also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region.
Another man in his 50s has been arrested as police were said to be pursuing a “definite line of inquiry”.
Earlier, Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, condemned the more than 500 people who took part in the rioting. “Those involved brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves,” he said.
Legislation for police to use body-worn cameras to be fast-tracked
Legislation allowing Garda officers to use body-worn cameras is to be fast-tracked, Irish ministers have been told.
Ministers met on Friday evening to discuss the response to violence which flared in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee told the meeting that Garda are trawling 6,000 hours of CCTV footage and further arrests are certain.
She also briefed that the Recordings Devices Bill will be fast-tracked and enacted in the near future, allowing body-worn cameras to come into use for gardai.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told ministers he had spoken with the principal of the Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire school, outside which three children and a woman were stabbed on Thursday, as well the manager of the Children’s Place Nursery and Montessori and representatives of the Dublin business community.
How the Dublin riots began
The riots that broke out across Dublin city centre on Thursday evening appear to have begun as a heated demonstration at the scene of a tragic incident that took place earlier in the day, Irish police have said.
Three young children and an adult woman and man were all injured in a knife attack outside the Irish-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday lunchtime, an incident that immediately made headlines.
Two girls hurt in the attack are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries while a five-year-old boy has already been discharged from hospital. Both adults remain in care and are being treated for serious wounds.
Read the full article here
Flares and fireworks at a crime scene: How the chaos in Dublin began
Irish capital rocked by violence, arson and looting after heated demonstration in response to school stabbing evolves into clashes with police
‘Nobody could have anticipated’ Dublin violence, says Ireland police chief
The huge destruction and rioting in Dublin “could not have been anticipated”, Ireland’s police chief has said. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris spoke at a press conference on Friday morning (24 November) after police officers were injured, shops were looted and vehicles set alight during riots the previous evening. The riots followed a stabbing in Parnell Square in which three children and their teacher were injured. A five-year-old girl is in critical condition, a six-year-old girl sustained head injuries and the teacher, a woman, is seriously ill. A boy aged five has minor wounds and has been discharged from hospital.
Delivery driver who stopped attacker in Dublin recalls harrowing incident
A delivery driver who stopped a man attacking a girl in Dublin has said he is praying for her survival. Caio Benicio was on his motorbike working in Parnell Square East on Thursday when he saw what he first thought was a fight. Mr Benicio said he saw the man grab a girl, take out a knife and attack her. He said: “When I saw the knife, I stopped my bike and I just acted by instinct.” He said he took his helmet off and hit the man in the head with it “with all of my power”. “I didn’t even know there was more kids that were (hurt) at that time,” he said. “I thought it was just one girl but afterwards I (found) out there are more people, more kids.”
Boris Johnson links Dublin ‘race riots’ to immigration fears
Boris Johnson has labelled the violent scenes in Dublin “race riots”, and suggested that “achingly liberal” countries like Ireland now have concerns about the pace of immigration.
The former UK prime minister used his weekly Daily Mail column to drawn on the disorder in the Irish capital to make the case for the UK to take tougher action to curb net migration.
It comes after the latest data showed a record number of arrivals to the UK last year.
Read the full article here
Narrative of extremism must be challenged, Scottish First Minister says
The narrative of extremism must be challenged from wherever it emerges, Humza Yousaf has said.
The Scottish First Minister was speaking after rioting in Dublin, where he praised Irish police for “running towards danger”.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the scenes showed that elected politicians needed to be able to articulate the concerns of their electorate.
Read the full article here
Conor McGregor reacts to Dublin riots after declaring Ireland is ‘at war’
Conor McGregor has said he ‘does not condone’ the riots in Dublin but insisted that a ‘change’ must occur, after a knife attack left five people injured – including three children.
A five-year-old girl was left in critical condition after an attack in Dublin on Thursday (23 November), which led to violent protests in the Irish capital.
Former UFC champion McGregor was quick to criticise the government’s reaction to the stabbing, having already been vocal this week after the sentencing of Jozef Puska, a 33-year-old Slovak who was jailed for life over the murder of 23-year-old Irish woman Ashling Murphy.
Read the full article here
I lived through the Syrian war – but now I feel unsafe in Dublin
Of all days, my introvert brown-skinned, half-Palestinian, half-Syrian husband, who embraces working from home as a software engineer, is out in Dublin city centre for his work Christmas dinner. I kiss him goodbye before he takes the Luas train, oblivious to how our night is about to turn upside down.
I’ve been following the news earlier in the day. I’ve read about the horrific stabbing of kids and caretakers. As a mother of a six-year-old boy, I think of the mothers receiving the news of their worst nightmare. Why in the world would anyone commit such a terrible crime?
Read the full article from Suad Aldarra here
Garda police make a number of arrests on Friday evening
Gardai made a number of arrests on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre on Friday night.
Police are mounting a significant security operation in the area following violence which flared in the aftermath of a stabbing attack on Thursday.
A number of people were taken away in police vans following sporadic altercations.
Fundraiser for hero driver raises twice as much as collection for children and carer
A fundraising effort for the motorbike food delivery driver who hit the knife attacker with his helmet has raised more than £210,000 so far.
The GoFundMe page was set up to “buy Caio Benicio a pint”.
As of 8.30pm on Friday it had raised €246,051, from more than 23,000 donations.
But a page to raise funds for the children and their care assistant attacked had raised only just over half that amount – €129,951 (£112,000) from just over 7,000 donations.