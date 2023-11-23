Several children injured after ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and three young children have been injured in an “appalling attack” in Dublin city centre, as emergency services respond to the major incident in a busy shopping street.

The stabbing happened in the bustling Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm on the north side of the Irish capital.

The woman and one of the children, a girl, are in hospital in a serious condition. A man and the two other children have been taken to hospital with less serious injuries, the Irish police force, the Garda, has said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a suspect had been detained. The Garda has said they were not looking for anyone else with officers following a definite line of inquiry.

Dublin-based media outlet RTE is reporting a man arrived and first attacked the woman, before injuring the children. The Irish Times reports a man tried to attack a number of young people, and that other people intervened.

Follow live updates on this breaking incident by clicking here

Three young children were among the five injured (PA)

The Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee described the attack as “appalling” and said her thoughts were with “the innocent children and the woman attacked”.

She said: “I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior gardaí.

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice. However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Pictures from the scene of the attack in Parnell Square East, Dublin (PA)

Police have cordoned off the road after the attack shortly after 1.30pm (PA)

Mr Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.”

Pictures and video from the scene shared on social media show a heavy presence of emergency services.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region. The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

The attack happened close to primary school Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire as children were coming out, although there is no suggestion at this stage that a pupil was injured.

Videos on social media show police officers stationed around police tape at the scene while members of the public stand watching. Some members of the public are shouting abuse towards gardai, Press Association is reporting.

A picture has been posted on X showing more than three ambulances and seven police cars in a closed off section of Parnell Square East, which is a route for buses, the Luas tram and shoppers.

More follows on this breaking news story