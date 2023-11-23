Dublin bus engulfed in flames as riots break out after attack in Parnell Square

A Dublin bus was engulfed in flames amid violence in the Irish capital city on Thursday, 22 November, after three young children and two adults were injured in an attack in the Parnell Square area.

Footage shows the vehicle on fire on O’Connell Bridge.

Disorder in the city was prompted by a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology”, Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris said.

Mr Harris added that a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.

“We ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media,” he said.