Police officers work at the scene of a suspected stabbing that left three children injured in Dublin

Five people, including three children, have been rushed to hospital after being reportedly stabbed in a serious incident in Dublin city centre.

The attack is understood to have unfolded shortly after 1.30pm in Parnell Square East, on the north side of the Irish capital, with local media reporting it happening near a girls school.

A spokesperson for the Irish police force, the Garda, said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.

“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.” They added that the parents of all three children have been informed.

Meanwhile, an adult female is being treated for serious injuries while a man is receiving treatment for less serious wounds.

The scene remains cordoned off with reports that an individual has been arrested. The Garda confirmed that they were no longer looking for any other person in connection with the incident.