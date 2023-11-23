Dublin stabbings - latest: Children among five injured after serious attack outside school in Parnell Square
One child and one woman are being treated in hospital for serious injuries
Five people, including three children, have been rushed to hospital after being reportedly stabbed in a serious incident in Dublin city centre.
The attack is understood to have unfolded shortly after 1.30pm in Parnell Square East, on the north side of the Irish capital, with local media reporting it happening near a girls school.
A spokesperson for the Irish police force, the Garda, said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.
“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.
“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.” They added that the parents of all three children have been informed.
Meanwhile, an adult female is being treated for serious injuries while a man is receiving treatment for less serious wounds.
The scene remains cordoned off with reports that an individual has been arrested. The Garda confirmed that they were no longer looking for any other person in connection with the incident.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says gardai have detained a suspect
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said gardai have detained a suspect following the incident in Dublin city centre.
“We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square,” the Irish premier said.
“A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.
“I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging.
“The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that.
“Gardai have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”
Irish justice minister says she is ‘deeply shocked’ by attack
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the “appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman” in Dublin city centre.
Ms McEntee said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.
“I have been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and will remain in close contact with him and senior Gardai.
“It is my understanding that Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for any other person at this time.
“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.
“However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”
Garda police following a ‘definite line of inquiry’
Irish police said they are following a “definite line of inquiry” following the serious incident in Dublin city centre.
A Garda spokesperson also said they were not looking for any other person at this time.
An adult female is being treated for serious injuries and an adult male for less serious injuries.
The scene at Parnell Square East remains sealed off.
Five people have been taken to hospital
Irish police said there have been five people injured, including three young children, following the serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East in Dublin shortly after 1.30pm.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.
“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.
“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.
“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage after an attack in Dublin city centre left five people with serious injuries, including three children.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.