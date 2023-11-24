✕ Close Emergency services at scene of ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People in Dublin have been urged to work from home today after violent riots broke out across the city over a knife attack that left at least five people injured.

Police said “significant levels” of public disorder and criminal damage were carried out with trams, buses, cars and other public properties set on fire during the clashes.

Labelling them “disgraceful scenes”, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.

This comes after an attack unfolded shortly after 1.30pm in Parnell Square East, near the Irish-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire, which left five people injured.

The casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male. Two girls are receiving treatment for serious injuries, while a five-year-old boy has been discharged. Both adults remain in hospital after suffering serious wounds.

Police believe the attack was a “standalone” incident and is not terror-related. The scene remains cordoned off, while a man in his 50s has been arrested and named as a “person of interest” in the investigation.