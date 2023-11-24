Dublin stabbings - latest: Workers told to stay away as riots break out across city
One child and one woman are being treated in hospital for serious injuries
Emergency services at scene of ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre
People in Dublin have been urged to work from home today after violent riots broke out across the city over a knife attack that left at least five people injured.
Police said “significant levels” of public disorder and criminal damage were carried out with trams, buses, cars and other public properties set on fire during the clashes.
Labelling them “disgraceful scenes”, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in the capital.
This comes after an attack unfolded shortly after 1.30pm in Parnell Square East, near the Irish-medium primary school Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire, which left five people injured.
The casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male. Two girls are receiving treatment for serious injuries, while a five-year-old boy has been discharged. Both adults remain in hospital after suffering serious wounds.
Police believe the attack was a “standalone” incident and is not terror-related. The scene remains cordoned off, while a man in his 50s has been arrested and named as a “person of interest” in the investigation.
Irish president expresses sympathy for victims of knife attack
Irish president Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathies for the children injured in the attack on Parnell Square East in Dublin City centre this evening.
In a statement, he said that “all of our thoughts are with each of the children and their families affected by today’s horrific attack”.
“We are particularly thinking of the five-year-old girl and the member of staff caring for her who are both in serious condition in hospital,” he said.
“All of our prayers are with each of them for a full recovery.
“The Gardai deserve all of our support in dealing with this incident.
“This appalling incident is a matter for the Gardai and that it would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy.”
Dublin bus engulfed in flames as riots break out after attack in Parnell Square
Calls for calm amid ‘disgraceful scenes’ after children injured in knife attack
Police and politicians have called for calm amid warnings against misinformation as violence broke out in Dublin following a knife attack on a woman and three young children near a school.
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee labelled the scenes in the city centre “intolerable”, and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc”.
Earlier three young children and a woman were injured in and attack in the Parnell Square area.
More than 400 officers deployed to calm the unrest
Police said more than 400 officers in riot gear were deployed to control the violent protests after a stabbing incident that left five injured.
A police cordon was also set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Mounted Support Unit were in nearby Grafton Street.
Violent clashes on the streets saw people setting fire to police vehicles, buses, cars and trams, causing disruption of all the public transport services.
Shop windows were routinely smashed and a Foot Locker store was looted. All public transport in the city — trams and buses — was suspended and many firms have urged their staff to work from home on Friday.
Dublin city centre ‘calm and returning to normal'
In a video statement, chief superintendent Patrick McMenamin said police forces are on patrol on the streets after the situation returned to normal in Dublin city centre.
“Dublin city centre is now calm and returning to normal,” he said, adding that Gardaí remained on patrol in the city centre.
He said “significant levels” of public disorder and criminal damage were carried out by small groups of “violent individuals”.
“Public Transport was attacked, Garda vehicles were damaged and some commercial businesses were attacked,” he said.
“Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported by the public as a result of tonight’s violence.
“Some of my colleagues were attacked and assaulted, thankfully none were seriously injured and I commend them all on their bravery to protect our community.”
Police identify man in his 50s as person of interest
Dublin police have said a man in his 50s is a “person of interest” in their investigation into the stabbing incident that triggered violent riots in the city.
The male is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in the Dublin region.
No other details about his identity were revealed.
But police said they are not looking for any other person at this time.
Five-year-old girl left with serious injuries after suspected Dublin stabbing
‘Complete lunatic faction’ responsible for violence
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” is behind disorder in Dublin this evening.
He said a number of Garda vehicles have been damaged.
“I think there’s disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene and the gathering of evidence,” he told media during a press conference at Mountjoy Garda Station.
“We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence.
“We are drafting in resources to deal with that and that will be dealt with properly. I’ve given full direction to our resources here in respect of making arrests and bringing offenders to justice.”
Pictures of riots breaking out in Dublin
Riots in Dublin after children and woman injured in knife attack
Clashes have broken out in Dublin city centre between police and far-right protesters after five people, including three children were stabbed in an “appalling attack” on Thursday afternoon.
The suspected knife attack happened outside a primary school in the bustling Parnell Square East on the north side of the Irish capital shortly after 1.30pm.
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s remain in hospital with serious injuries while a five-year-old girl is receiving emergency medical treatment at a children’s hospital in Temple Street.
Riots in Dublin after children and woman injured in knife attack
Irish police responded to the major incident in Parnell Square