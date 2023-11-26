Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This was not so much a turning back of the clock by Katie Taylor, but a defiant stopping of it, on a night when boxing and Ireland itself stopped in their tracks.

It was the same city, the same arena and the same ring where the Irish icon suffered her first ever professional defeat in May, and it was the same opponent in Chantelle Cameron. But the stakes were different in Dublin this time, and the result had to be for Taylor.

In the end, it was: a majority decision like six months ago, but this time in her favour, not Cameron’s. This time, it was the Englishwoman whose zero had to go, along with her undisputed super-lightweight titles. In a fight that was often messy, always mesmerising, and ultimately marginal, Taylor took all of those belts and added them to her undisputed lightweight gold.

It was another stupefying moment in a career full of them, as a pioneer of women’s boxing – the pioneer – collected more accolades, not just in Cameron’s belts but in avenging a loss for the first time. And to do that, the Olympic gold medalist, now 37, had to fight her conqueror, fatigue, demons and more. But in her corner was a sea of Irish souls, flags and voices, willing her to a monumental victory.

The first round, in truth, felt like the 11th round of Taylor and Cameron’s first clash, with the champion trekking forward in pursuit of Taylor and finding her with jabs. Taylor’s counter left hook was on point, though, and what looked like a knockdown of the “Bray Bomber” was merely a trip.

In the second round, Taylor would lay the foundations for a lead that would prove crucial come the end of the fight. While Cameron, 32, attempted to corner the home favourite and use her size advantage, Taylor showed off brilliant head movement and ended the round strongly with clean hooks.

Every shot Taylor landed was greeted by an eruption of noise, and there were plenty of shots to cheer as she continued to connect with left hooks before adding a flurry with a flourish. Taylor was still going backwards yet was determined not to be bullied. Then, at the end of the round, a clash of heads opened up Cameron’s forehead, after one of many frenzied exchanges.

(PA)

(Getty Images)

Taylor’s speed was her greatest tool as she continued to carve ahead at the midway point, using straight punches to blitz the defending champion. But then came Cameron’s best spell of the fight, as she began to invest in the body, spear Taylor with jabs, and weigh on the home fighter.

Come the eighth round, Taylor looked to be standing only by virtue of leaning on Cameron. Perhaps she was hurt, for certain she was tired, yet still Taylor found reserves to unfurl hooks when needed.

And in the ninth, Taylor was ferociously spirited, waiting for Cameron to close in then punishing the champion by unleashing combinations, as crimson crawled down Cameron’s forehead. It was the ultimate display of Taylor’s fighting soul, and it would seal her ultimate redemption.

An ugly, stilted final round ensued, but Taylor and Cameron had arrived at the end – just not the very end, as some feared might be the case for Taylor. Two scorecards were hers – one more comfortably than it should have been, in all honesty – while the third was even.

(REUTERS)

(PA)

Cameron, a game competitor from start to finish, soon departed, but only after graciously applauding Taylor upon the revelation that the gold would be staying in Dublin.

And Taylor will be staying in this sport for now, having defied every doubter on a night that the city desperately needed, amid a week of tragedy and shame. The trilogy, at the iconic Croke Park no less, awaits.

But tonight Dublin needed this. Dublin needed Katie Taylor.