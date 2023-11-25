Jump to content

1700937453

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Follow live from Dublin as Irish icon Taylor aims to avenge her first pro loss, with the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the line

Alex Pattle
at the 3Arena
Saturday 25 November 2023 18:37
Katie Taylor faces off with Chantelle Cameron ahead of rematch in Dublin

Katie Taylor faces a stern test tonight, as she seeks revenge against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Six months ago, Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career when she was outpointed by Cameron in the Irish capital. With that result, England’s Cameron spoiled Taylor’s homecoming and retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles.

The Independent’s betting tips for Taylor vs Cameron 2

Cameron, 32, will defend the belts again this evening, as she and Taylor, 37, return to the scene of their first clash: the 3Arena. Taylor, a pioneer of women’s boxing, has promised a different performance tonight, as the undisputed lightweight champion bids to rule a second weight class and hand Cameron her first ever pro defeat.

Some fans believe, however, that a defeat could signal the end of Taylor’s historic career... Follow live updates and results from Cameron vs Taylor 2, below.

1700927924

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron 2 LIVE

Katie Taylor faces a stern test tonight, as she seeks revenge against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Six months ago, Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career when she was outpointed by Cameron in the Irish capital. With that result, England’s Cameron spoiled Taylor’s homecoming and retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles.

Cameron, 32, will defend the belts again this evening, as she and Taylor, 37, return to the scene of their first clash: the 3Arena.

Taylor, a pioneer of women’s boxing, has promised a different performance tonight, as the undisputed lightweight champion bids to rule a second weight class and hand Cameron her first ever pro defeat.

Some fans believe, however, that a defeat could signal the end of Taylor’s historic career...

We’ll find out tonight.

Alex Pattle25 November 2023 15:58

