Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The official punch stats have now been revealed after Katie Taylor’s nail-biting majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron on Saturday night.

In a thrilling rematch from their first fight in May, the Irishwoman avenged her only professional defeat in a nip-and-tuck encounter in front of her own fans in Dublin. One judge scored the fight a draw, while the other two were 98-92, 96-94 for Taylor who became a two-weight world champion in the process.

The 37-year-old also became just the third fighter to win undisputed championships in two different weights in the four-belt era, with the result potentially setting up the prospect of a mouthwatering trilogy between the pair at Croke Park.

CompuBox has since released the statistics from the main event, with the numbers illustrating how narrow the margins were in the back-and-forth encounter. In total, Taylor narrowly edged the total punches landed, with 89 compared to Cameron’s 83 although the home favourite did enjoy greater success with her power punches and landed 17 more than her rival across the ten rounds.

Cameron’s jab was a big feature of the first fight but the 32-year-old struggled to land with the same regularity in their rematch. Across the ten rounds, Cameron landed three or fewer jabs in eight of the ten rounds and landed just five, in total, over the final five rounds.

Taylor also seemed to deal better with the physicality of her opponent this time in Dublin, tying Cameron up in the clinch far better than in their first encounter and limiting her to just 51 combinations thrown compared to 80 of her own.

Cameron’s best round came in the seventh when she landed 13 of 22 punches (59 per cent success rate), while Taylor’s most productive was the fourth when she landed 11 out of 25 (44 per cent success rate).

Full punch stats: