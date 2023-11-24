Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Katie Taylor fought Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in May, Conor McGregor was ringside – an Irish fighting icon watching from the front row, as another went to war in the ring.

McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout also sponsored the event, where 37-year-old Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career – a remarkable career, in which the Irishwoman has been a pioneer for female boxing.

Forged Irish Stout is also sponsoring Taylor’s rematch with Cameron on Saturday, when the boxers return to the 3Arena, where Cameron retained her undisputed super-lightweight titles against the undisputed lightweight champion six months ago. Earlier this week, Forged Irish Stout even erected a 14ft statue of Taylor in her hometown of Bray, 20 miles south of Dublin.

McGregor, 35, is expected to be ringside again on Saturday, supporting Taylor who is an altogether different personality than the former UFC champion.

“We have different personalities, but he’s obviously a very proud Irishman as well,” Taylor told Behind the Gloves in May. “He definitely is crazier, [but the sponsorship] is amazing.

“Conor McGregor’s obviously a big name here, so it’s great to get the support off him for this event as a whole. It’s super!”

Meanwhile, McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, had this to say of his compatriot in May: “Katie’s a super woman – for God and for country, that’s what she is. She stands by her beliefs, she called her shot, and I’ll always back Katie – all the way.

“[She] brought big-time boxing back to the capital! [Katie,] you are a credit to the nation of Ireland, and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go! With you all the way! Proud to back you.”