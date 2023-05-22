Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor has revealed that he scored Katie Taylor’s loss to Chantelle Cameron as a draw, after cheering on his fellow Irish fighter from ringside.

Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career on Saturday (20 May), as she was outpointed by Cameron in Dublin. The judges’ scorecards read 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

Former UFC champion McGregor, a long-time supporter of Taylor, could be seen and heard cheering on the 36-year-old from ringside at the 3Arena, where he competed early in his career.

McGregor, 34, took to Instagram on Monday (22 May) to write: “Our hero! Thank you for an amazing event @katie_t86!

“I had the fight scored a draw. A very close bout where you once again showed your heart, your skills, your fitness and your toughness. You are an Irish Warrior!

“I love you Katie, I am honored to know you and be in your presence! Thank you so much! Onwards and upwards we go! Just another day for Katie Tay! For God and for Country.”

Taylor and Cameron, 32, both entered Dublin unbeaten. Taylor, who is the undisputed lightweight champion, was challenging the Briton for the undisputed super-lightweight titles.

Following her defeat, Taylor called for a rematch, which her promoter Eddie Hearn said could take place ‘in Dublin in autumn’.

McGregor, who was sat next to Hearn on Saturday, has not competed since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The 34-year-old is set to return to the Octagon this year to face Michael Chandler, though no date, location or weight class has been confirmed for that fight.

McGregor Forever, the second documentary on McGregor’s career, was released on Netflix this week. Read The Independent’s review of the four-part series here.