Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Boxing fight time, predictions and undercard
Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight in Dublin
Katie Taylor will take on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight, in a meeting of two unbeaten, undisputed champions.
Remarkably, Taylor is fighting in her home country of Ireland for the first time in her professional career, as the lightweight champion challenges Cameron for the super-lightweight titles.
Taylor is not only aiming to add more belts to her collection; she also wants to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom she narrowly outpointed last year in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history. Meanwhile, Cameron is looking to boost her own legacy at Taylor’s expense, and the Briton should represent a stern test for the home fighter here.
Taylor, 36, enters the main event undefeated at 22-0 (6 knockouts), while Cameron, 32, has a pro record of 17-0 (8 KOs).
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: What time is fight?
The fight will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland tonight.
The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
What time does Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start in UK and US tonight?
All you need to know about the undisputed-title fight in Dublin
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Undercard fights
First of all, here is a look at tonight’s fight card (subject to late changes):
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron (for Cameron’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles)
Dennis Hogan vs James Metcalf (super-welterweight)
Gary Cully vs Jose Felix (lightweight)
Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis (super-welterweight)
Maisey Rose Courtney vs Kate Radomska (flyweight)
Who is fighting on Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron undercard tonight?
All you need to know about the undisputed-title fight in Dublin
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE
