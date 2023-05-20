✕ Close "Very Special" - Katie Taylor on homecoming bout against “worst nightmare” Cameron

Katie Taylor will take on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight, in a meeting of two unbeaten, undisputed champions.

Remarkably, Taylor is fighting in her home country of Ireland for the first time in her professional career, as the lightweight champion challenges Cameron for the super-lightweight titles.

Taylor is not only aiming to add more belts to her collection; she also wants to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom she narrowly outpointed last year in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history. Meanwhile, Cameron is looking to boost her own legacy at Taylor’s expense, and the Briton should represent a stern test for the home fighter here.

Taylor, 36, enters the main event undefeated at 22-0 (6 knockouts), while Cameron, 32, has a pro record of 17-0 (8 KOs).