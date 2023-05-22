‘Daylight robbery’: Vasiliy Lomachenko’s team plan to appeal Devin Haney defeat

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s team plan to appeal his decision loss to Devin Haney, according to the Ukrainian’s manager.

Lomachenko suffered a unanimous points defeat by the American in Las Vegas on Saturday, as Haney remained unbeaten and retained the undisputed lightweight titles.

Many fans, boxers and pundits felt that Lomachenko had done enough to win, however, and the 35-year-old’s team plan to appeal the decision, which had “Loma” losing 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.

“The biggest robbery in the daylight,” said Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas, via Sky Sports. “Haney’s team got Christmas in the summer.

“We’re going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard.

“I guarantee we’re not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice.”

The result marked a third professional defeat for Lomachenko, a former multiple-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Lomachenko, who was filmed crying backstage after his loss on Saturday, also said he felt he had beaten Haney.

“I win this fight,” he said in the ring. “Twelve rounds end, I was sure I won this fight. I feel I controlled this fight.”