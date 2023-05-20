Jump to content

Liveupdated1684625426

Haney vs Lomachenko LIVE: Boxing fight time, predictions and results

Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight in Las Vegas

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 21 May 2023 00:30
Comments
Devin Haney works out ahead of lightweight title fight

Devin Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko tonight, in a blockbuster bout in Las Vegas.

Haney, 24, enters the main event unbeaten, having achieved undisputed status with a points win over George Kambosos Jr in the Australian’s backyard in June, before repeating the result in October – once again in Melbourne – to retain the belts.

Now, the American (29-0, 15 knockouts) defends the gold against Lomachenko, one of the finest fighters of this generation.

The Ukrainian (17-0, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former multiple-weight world champion. But, at 35, is Lomachenko making his last stand? Is the southpaw a fading force or is he capable of another world title run?

Find out as we provide live updates from the fight, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

1684625426

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko LIVE

Let’s find out.

Devin Haney (left) faces off with Vasiliy Lomachenko ahead of their title fight

(AP)
Alex Pattle21 May 2023 00:30
1684623871

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Later on, we’ll have live updates from another undisputed-title fight: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko.

You can follow that fight live on this page, or right here.

Devin Haney (left) faces off with Vasiliy Lomachenko ahead of their title fight

(AP)
Alex Pattle21 May 2023 00:04
1684623538

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Katie Taylor beaten by Chantelle Cameron on Irish homecoming

Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career, as she was outpointed by the undisputed super-lightweight champion in Dublin

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:58
1684622670

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Again Taylor mentions the rematch, and her promoter Eddie Hearn enters the ring and brings up the rematch clause.

He says they’ll do the rematch in Dublin in autumn.

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:44
1684622591

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Cameron admits that she was “petrified” when the judges’ scorecards were read aloud.

Taylor is gracious in defeat and says, “I look forward to the rematch,” with a grin.

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:43
1684622327

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Cameron gets it done!!!

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:38
1684622309

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Chantelle Cameron def. Katie Taylor via majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95).

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:38
1684622082

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Round 10

A wild start to this final round! Both women are in a tear-up in close.

Cameron is landing the cleaner shots now as the pace slows briefly.

Taylor with a couple of hard hooks! Remarkable speed from Taylor with straight shots, too.

“Katie”, chants the crowd. Taylor with a few brilliant rights just before the bell!

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:34
1684621891

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Round 9

Cameron tags Taylor with a left hook but is caught while closing range.

The fighters grapple each other. Messy exchanges follow, but Taylor seems to just about get the better of them.

Cameron goes to work on the body of Taylor, who is backed up against the ropes.

Taylor with a body hook then a trio of straight shots upstairs.

Nice uppercut from Cameron in close. Another scrappy exchange ensues.

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:31
1684621680

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Round 8

Three rounds to go. Taylor may need all of them, but it’s close.

Cameron is the younger fighter, and she looks the fresher fighter.

Taylor is trying to find space to breathe.

Alex Pattle20 May 2023 23:28

