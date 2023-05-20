✕ Close Devin Haney works out ahead of lightweight title fight

Devin Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko tonight, in a blockbuster bout in Las Vegas.

Haney, 24, enters the main event unbeaten, having achieved undisputed status with a points win over George Kambosos Jr in the Australian’s backyard in June, before repeating the result in October – once again in Melbourne – to retain the belts.

Now, the American (29-0, 15 knockouts) defends the gold against Lomachenko, one of the finest fighters of this generation.

The Ukrainian (17-0, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former multiple-weight world champion. But, at 35, is Lomachenko making his last stand? Is the southpaw a fading force or is he capable of another world title run?