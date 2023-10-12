Hannah Ingram Moore appears on Piers Morgan show after Captain Tom donation scandal

✕ Close Captain Tom’s family say they’ve received death threats after pocketing £800,000 from books

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has admitted keeping £800,000 from three books the late army veteran had written, despite the prologue of one of them suggesting the money would go to charity.

Hannah Ingram-Moore told Piers Morgan that her late father had wanted his family to keep the profits in Club Nook Ltd, a firm that is separate from the Captain Tom Foundation.

In a clip released ahead of the interview, which will be aired on Thursday evening, she said that her father “specifically” wanted her to keep the money in Club Nook Ltd.

She insisted there was no suggestion anyone who purchased the books thought the money was going to charity, but the prologue of Sir Tom’s book says it is a “chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.”

The Independent exclusively revealed last year the foundation had paid tens of thousands of pounds to companies run by Ingram-Moore and her husband.

She will also address her “regret” over building a spa and pool complex at their Grade II listed home in Bedfordshire, despite planning applications being submitted in the foundation’s name.