Hannah Ingram Moore appears on Piers Morgan show after Captain Tom donation scandal - live
The prologue of Sir Tom’s book says it is a “chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.”
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has admitted keeping £800,000 from three books the late army veteran had written, despite the prologue of one of them suggesting the money would go to charity.
Hannah Ingram-Moore told Piers Morgan that her late father had wanted his family to keep the profits in Club Nook Ltd, a firm that is separate from the Captain Tom Foundation.
In a clip released ahead of the interview, which will be aired on Thursday evening, she said that her father “specifically” wanted her to keep the money in Club Nook Ltd.
She insisted there was no suggestion anyone who purchased the books thought the money was going to charity, but the prologue of Sir Tom’s book says it is a “chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.”
The Independent exclusively revealed last year the foundation had paid tens of thousands of pounds to companies run by Ingram-Moore and her husband.
She will also address her “regret” over building a spa and pool complex at their Grade II listed home in Bedfordshire, despite planning applications being submitted in the foundation’s name.
The full interview will air on Talk TV where Ms Ingram-Moore will be joined by her husband and two teenage children.
Does the book suggest profits are going to charity?
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has insisted there was no suggestion anyone who purchased the books thought the money was going to charity.
However, the prologue of his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day suggests sales of the book will raise “even more money” for charity.
The prologue of his book reads: “Astonishingly at my age, with the offer to write this memoir I have also been given the chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name.”
Recap: Captain Tom charity paid thousands to daughter’s firm
The Independent exclusively revealed last year the foundation had paid tens of thousands of pounds to companies run by Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband.
Accounts for the charity published in February 2022 revealed that £54,039 has been paid to two companies run by Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin.
They also show that more money was spent on management costs than was given to charities.
Read more here:
Captain Tom charity paid daughter’s firm set up days before foundation established
Exclusive: Watchdog opened regulatory compliance case into the Captain Tom Foundation last year
Upset Lorraine Kelly ‘let down’ by Captain Tom’s family after they admit pocketing book funds
Lorraine Kelly admitted she “felt let down” on Captain Tom’s behalf, after it was revealed his family pocketed a reported £800,000 from the sale of his books.
Lorraine said: “She (his daughter) talks about some of the controversies that have surrounded the money raised in his name, including how the family kepr £800,000 from the books Captain Tom wrote before he died.
“They say he wanted the family to keep the profits, it will be interesting to tune into that. I am sure I am not the only one that just feels a bit let down on his behalf. Do you know what I mean?”
Watch below:
Who was Captain Tom?
Captain Sir Tom Moore served in the Second World War and became a nationally celebrated figure during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
He served in India and the Burma campaign during the Second World War, and later became an instructor in armoured warfare. After the war, he worked as managing director of a concrete company and was an avid motorcycle racer.
He raised £38.9m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the height of the Covid-19 national lockdown.
He died in 2021, while thousands of buyers of his books, including his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, were unaware the profits were going to his family.
