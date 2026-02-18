Suspect named in murder of man who staggered into pub with stab wounds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives investigating the death of a 33-year-old who staggered into a pub with stab wounds have named a murder suspect.

Siavosh Mohammad-Khani, 34, is wanted over the murder of Dariusz Serafin, who died after suffering knife wounds in Hanwell, west London, on February 10 last year.

He stumbled into a pub in Oaklands Road at around 10.15pm that night, and although paramedics tried to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reward of £10,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Mohammad-Khani, the Metropolitan Police said, as long as the details are received before May 5.

The force has released footage of him taken on the day of the murder visiting a garage in Marylebone in a black BMW X4 with the registration HV67 RZP.

open image in gallery Handout CCTV image dated 10/02/25 issued by Metropolitan Police of Siavosh Mohammad-Khani, visiting a garage in Marylebone in a black BMW X4. Mohammad-Khani, 34, is wanted over the murder of Dariusz Serafin, who died after suffering knife wounds in Hanwell, west London, on February 10 last year ( PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said: “Dariusz’s death was a tragedy and we are working tirelessly to get justice for his family.

“Since last year we have worked to piece together vital clues of what took place that night and are now asking for the public’s help as part of our inquiries.

“We are appealing directly to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward – even the smallest detail might prove vital.

“My team and I know how daunting giving information can be, but I would urge anyone who knows where Mohammad-Khani is to get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw or might have CCTV or dashcam footage of what we believe was the killers’ car, a black BMW X4.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting CAD 7176/10FEB25 or visit the Major Incident Police Portal online, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Alexa Loukas, a regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “If you have any information about where Siavosh Mohammad-Khani is, please speak up and tell our charity what you know.

“Crimestoppers exists to give a safe and secure way for anyone who is unwilling to speak directly to the police. We are independent and, crucially, guarantee everyone stays completely anonymous.

“We are not interested in who you are and will never ask for any your personal details; we just want to know where Siavosh Mohammad-Khani is. Tell us what you know, and we’ll pass your information on.

“Dariusz’s family are desperate for answers and need justice. You could make a huge difference in this tragic case.

“With our guarantee of anonymity, you will never have to speak to the police, attend a court or provide a witness statement.”