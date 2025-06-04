Campaigners fight to save 120-year-old tree from ‘irrational’ local council
Harringey Council in North London has said the tree must be removed due to damage to properties nearby
Campaigners are fighting to save a 120-year-old London Plane tree which the local council is threatening to bring down after a lengthy legal battle.
Haringey Council in North London has said the tree on Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, must be removed because it has caused damage to properties nearby.
A notification on the felling from the council said “the tree has contributed to tree root damage to the adjacent properties. Pruning was unsuccessful, and movement of the properties has continued”.
Residents now have until 17 June to respond to the notice.
Annette Elder, solicitor and member of Haringey Tree Protectors, said the decision from the council was “completely irrational”.
“Mature trees like the Oakfield plane are vital in urban areas—for cooling, biodiversity, air quality, and residents’ wellbeing,” she told The Independent.
“It makes no sense to remove them without robust evidence that they are causing active harm.”
The council said the trees have caused subsidence in nearby properties. Subsidence occurs when the foundations of a home become unbalanced due to the ground sinking. This can move walls and floors from their original groundwork and cause severe damage.
Trees can cause subsidence when its roots grow into clay soil and take up enough moisture, which causes the soil to dry out and shrink.
Ms Elder told The Independent claimed that the owners of the two houses affected by the subsidence have reached agreements with their insurance companies to pay for repairs on the house, so there was no need to fell the trees.
“There’s no clear evidence that the tree poses a real or immediate threat—especially once underpinning takes place,” Ms Elder added.
“Even Haringey’s own Tree and Woodland Plan states that trees should not be removed or pruned solely because of a potential or perceived future subsidence risk.
“We believe this is a completely irrational decision.
“If you follow this logic, almost every street tree in the area could be considered a risk. Are we going to fell them all?”
Ms Elder said there are reportedly around 200 active insurance claims in the borough relating to potential tree-related subsidence.
“Subsidence is a wider issue—climate change, increased heat, and flooding all contribute to greater soil movement, particularly in clay areas,” she said.
“It’s precisely because of climate change that councils, including Haringey, have pledged to increase canopy cover.”
A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “We are currently consulting on a proposal to remove the tree.
“The court ruled in 2024 that a previous decision by the council to remove the tree was lawful and has refused permission to bring an appeal against this. We are undertaking a further consultation in view of new statutory requirements that have come into force since that decision.
“Our proposal is based on consideration of the evidence submitted on behalf of the owners of the properties.
“We will carefully consider all the feedback we receive, including any new information or changes of circumstances, before coming to a final decision on the future of the tree.”
