Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation is no longer listed as delinquent after sources close to the couple confirmed the mishap occurred as state officials failed to process a cheque that was sent on time.

The foundation was told to stop soliciting or spending money on Monday, as it was warned of fines or suspension for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”.

However, the notice was reversed on Tuesday, with a statement from California’s Department of Justice saying the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.

The issue arose from a $200 dollar renewal fee payment which was said to have not been received.

Named in honour of their son Archie, now aged five, the couple said the foundation’s core purpose was “quite simply, to do good” ( Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation )

However, Archewell sources say they sent the payment and postal tracking shows it was received on time by officials who failed to process the cheque before the deadline.

A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.

“Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures.

“Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”

Monday’s delinquency notice was sent by California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta for failing to file its annual reports and renewal fees. As stated on California’s Department of Justice website, a notice is sent to an organisation after it fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year.

Delinquent charities are ordered to stop fundraising, can face penalties or have their registration suspended or revoked.

According to a letter seen by Page Six, the note added: “An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

The Sussexes’ foundation was established after they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to the US in March 2020.

Named in honour of their son Archie, now aged five, the couple said the foundation’s core purpose was “quite simply, to do good”. Their mission statement reads: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline.”

The organisation’s 2021 filing, which was submitted last February, revealed that they had raised $13m (£10.3m) from benefactors, while they had given out $3m in grants.

The following year, they saw an $11m drop in donations, with only $2m in charitable donations received.

News of the filing came after the couple spent three days touring Nigeria, where they announced an expansion of their partnership between their foundation and the GEANCO Foundation in Abuka.

The initiative, which provides menstrual health products and education for women, will now include mental health resources and training for young men and women.