The Duke and Duchess were all smiles on their second-day visit to Nigeria on Saturday (11 May).

Harry and Meghan donned matching green scarves from well-wishers as the Prince took part in a game of sitting volleyball.

The visit is part of Harry’s Invictus Game project and onlookers were delighted when he took part in a game.

Unfortunately, his Nigeria Unconquered team ended up losing 21-25 to the Chief of Defence staff squad with all the players being wounded military personnel.

Harry’s visit comes after he returned to the UK last week to mark a decade of the Invictus Games.