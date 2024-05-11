Independent TV
Prince Harry enjoys game of sitting volleyball as Meghan cheers him on during Nigeria visit
The Duke and Duchess were all smiles on their second-day visit to Nigeria on Saturday (11 May).
Harry and Meghan donned matching green scarves from well-wishers as the Prince took part in a game of sitting volleyball.
The visit is part of Harry’s Invictus Game project and onlookers were delighted when he took part in a game.
Unfortunately, his Nigeria Unconquered team ended up losing 21-25 to the Chief of Defence staff squad with all the players being wounded military personnel.
Harry’s visit comes after he returned to the UK last week to mark a decade of the Invictus Games.
