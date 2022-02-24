Prince Harry and Meghan Markle condemn Russia’s invasion and ‘stand with the people of Ukraine’
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a statement to say they “stand with the people of Ukraine”, condemning Russia for its war on the country.
Posting on their non-profit Archewell’s website, a spokesperson for the royal couple made their stance clear – and urged world leaders to do the same.
“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law,” it reads, “and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”
More follows...
