The body of a student missing since the middle of last month has been found in the River Thames in London, police say.

Harvey Parker vanished on 17 December, after going to a nightclub in the capital.

His mother, Amanda Parker, had said it was unheard of for him not to answer his phone.

The Met Police, who found a body on Tuesday, revealed it was Harvey’s after a coroner’s court confirmed the identification.

The music student at the University of York was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub near Charing Cross station in Westminster.

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body after the RNLI alerted them.

The death is being treated as unexplained, the force said, and officers will compile a report for the coroner.

During the prolonged search for Harvey, his mother said he had high-functioning autism, adding: “Harvey’s very musically accomplished and very academically gifted and really confident. The flute is Harvey’s first instrument, along with the oboe, piano and organ.

“Harvey’s a phenomenal musician. Harvey is very engaging, has lots of friends and is quirky.

“At the same time Harvey’s very vulnerable and can misread a situation and get overwhelmed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.

“We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”