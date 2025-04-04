Hawk that terrorised village for weeks was ‘hormonal’, says falconer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hawk’s weeks-long reign of terror in a Hertfordshire village was probably caused by hormones, according to a falconer.

The bird of prey repeatedly dive-bombed villagers of Flamstead, forcing them to wear protective headgear to avoid injuries.

The hawk, identified as a male Harris’s hawk, was finally captured on Thursday in the garden of resident Steve Harris, who enlisted the help of falconer Alan Greenhalgh.

According to Mr Greenhalgh, the hawk’s aggressive behaviour was likely due to hormones and courtship rituals associated with breeding season.

He explained to the BBC: "If he wanted to grab anybody, he would grab them. But all this dive bombing, I think it’s hormonal, courtship because it’s only started happening in the last couple of weeks, breeding season."

The hawk was unharmed in the capture and has since been taken to a new home – but was not happy about it, Mr Greenhalgh said.

open image in gallery Harris’s hawks have previously been used to keep pigeons away from the courts at Wimbledon ( PA Wire )

“He didn’t want to be touched. He was horrible. He had been in the wild since November time so he’s been out a long time.

“He’s been having a great time.”

Some residents had been feeding the bird so “he was as fat as a barrel”, Mr Greenhalgh added.

“He was not in low condition, he was in peak condition. He was very, very fit.”

Mr Greenhalgh said the hawk would be used for flying again “and hopefully not attacking people”.

“He won’t just be sitting in an aviary, doing nothing, sulking and being a naughty boy.”

Physiotherapist Mr Harris said that he had caught the hawk by clambering on to his shed and throwing a cage over the bird.

Flamstead Parish Council thanked Mr Harris for his “quick thinking”, which saw the bird “trapped quickly and safely”.

Jim Hewitt, 75, also from Flamstead, said he was “delighted” at the hawk’s capture after he was left bloodied when it swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

He joked: “I’m delighted we are not going to be invaded.

“I had to be careful and cautious – the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird.

“I’m relieved that it’s been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said that while police had not led the response to the attacks, a “low-level presence has been maintained in the area”.