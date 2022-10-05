Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport
Paramedics were called to the scene at 6:33am on Wednesday morning
A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight coming into Heathrow Airport.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called at 6:33am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger.
“We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest onboard a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.
“We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” London Ambulance Service said.
More to follow..
