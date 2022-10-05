Woman dies after heart attack on flight to Heathrow Airport

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on board a flight coming into Heathrow Airport.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said that they were called at 6:33am on Wednesday to reports of an ill passenger.

“We were called to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest onboard a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.

“We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” London Ambulance Service said.

