Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Terrifying’: Emergency landing after windshield of British Airways plane ‘broke’

Passengers reportedly had to wait 11 hours in Athens for another plane to continue their journey

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 28 September 2022 17:20
Comments
<p>British Airways says the aircraft had ‘landed safely’ in Athens [file photo] </p>

British Airways says the aircraft had ‘landed safely’ in Athens [file photo]

(Frank Augstein/AP)

A British Airways passenger described the “terrifying” moment the pilot had to perform an emergency landing because the plane’s windshield shattered mid-flight.

Flight BA624 was flying from London Heathrow to the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday (24 September).

But during the journey, the aircraft windshield in the cockpit suffered multiple cracks.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing in Athens so that passengers could board an alternative flight to Rhodes.

Caroline Edmunds tweeted: “A big ‘thank you’ to the @British_Airways pilot who got us safely diverted to Athens after our plane’s windscreen broke ... terrifying.

Recommended

“Now happily waiting for another not so dramatic flight to Rhodes!”

In responding to another tweet, Ms Edmunds said that travellers had to wait for 11 hours in Athens airport for another flight.

The Independent has contacted BA for comment. The airline was also asked to clarify whether passengers have been offered compensation for the long wait.

BA told Insider in an email: “Due to a technical issue, the flight diverted to Athens and landed safely. We apologised to the customers and a replacement aircraft was arranged to get them to their final destination.”

It appears that the windshield shattered while the plane was at high altitude, as the aircraft rapidly descended from about 36,000 feet, data from tracking website FlightRadar24 shows.

The shattering of plane windows and windshields, which have many layers, is not uncommon and is usually caused by a collision with an object or bird, hailstones, cabin pressure, or temperature changes.

Recommended

Cracked windows typically do not lead to a catastrophe, but often end up in emergency landings and lengthy delays.

Last month, an Air Canada Express plane bound for the US had to return to Toronto 20 minutes after take-off after windshield cracks were spotted.

Sometimes passengers’ windows crack during flights. Also in August, a passenger on board a LOT Polish Airlines flight filmed the moment travellers “freaked out” after a window cracked before the plane landed in New York.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in