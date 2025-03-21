Heathrow airport closed – live: All flights cancelled after major power outage caused by fire in west London
Heathrow has urged passengers not to travel to the airport today 'under any circumstances'
Heathrow Airport has been closed until midnight today after experiencing a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, officials said.
“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59pm on 21 March,” the airport’s official account on X said, advising passengers to not travel to the airport.
"Significant disruption is expected over the coming days," a Heathrow spokesperson said.
A statement from the airport said fire crews were responding to the accident but there was no clarity on when power may be reliably restored.
At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been deployed to Hayes in west London to tackle the fire, the London Fire Brigade said, adding that 150 people have already been evacuated.
Heathrow was the world’s second-busiest international airport in 2024, after only Dubai.
People are taking to social media to share photos and videos of the blackout situation at Heathrow Airport, caused by a fire in Hayes, west London.
A video showed power outages at terminals inside the airport, waiting areas inside Heathrow and book shops near exit points.
At least 120 Heathrow-bound flights to be diverted - FlightRadar24
At least 120 flights are in the air and headed for Heathrow airport that will have to be diverted, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said.
“There are currently 120 aircraft in the air that will be diverting to alternate airports or returning to their origins,” it said on X.
London Fire Brigade asks people to shut windows and doors amid fire in Hayes
The London Fire Brigade has asked people in Hayes to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire at the substation feeding Heathrow is producing large volumes of smoke.
“The fire at an electrical substation in #Hayes is producing a significant amount of smoke. Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible,” it said on X, sharing a video of massive fire engulfing the power station.
“This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night,” the fire brigade said.
Dozens of diversions hit Heathrow after closure
Dozens of flights diversions from Heathrow Airport have already been recorded as flights scatter to other airports, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The diversions include Qantas Airways sending its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco was due to land in Washington, DC rather than London.
Some flights from the US were seen turning around mid-air and going back to their point of departure.
Heathrow Airport statement in full
A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation.
"Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored.
"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow until 23h59 on 21 March 2025.
"We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.
"We will provide an update when more information on the resumption of operations is available.
"We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation."
