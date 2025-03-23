Heathrow live: Airport orders investigation into crisis management plans amid ‘laughing stock’ criticism
British Airways says it expects ‘near-full’ schedule at Heathrow on Sunday after fire at electricity substation caused 15-hour shutdown
Heathrow’s chair has ordered an internal investigation into the airport’s crisis management plans and response to the power outage which forced it to close for 15 hours on Friday.
Former transport secretary Ruth Kelly – who is a member of Heathrow’s board – will lead the review after more than 1,300 flights were grounded and up to 300,000 passengers were affected worldwide.
The outage – caused by a fire at a single substation in west London – has been dubbed “a huge embarrassment” by Labour peer Toby Harris, who leads the National Preparedness Commission campaign group, while the boss of supply chain firm PS Forwarding warned the shutdown had left Heathrow a “laughing stock” in the global freight community.
Energy secretary Ed Miliband has separately ordered the National Energy System Operator to “urgently investigate” the electrical substation fire, which is expected to report its findings within six weeks.
Despite the airport saying it was “fully operational” once again on Saturday, at least 100 more flights had been cancelled as of 3pm. However, British Airways – whose main hub is Heathrow – said it expected to have a “near-full” schedule on Sunday.
British Airways planning to run 'near-full' schedule
British Airways said it is expecting to run a “near-full schedule” on Sunday and passengers should go to the west London airport as normal unless told otherwise.
The airline said it operated about 90% of its scheduled flights on Saturday when Heathrow said it was “open and fully operational”.
Cancellations at Heathrow dwindle
Compared with the 1,300-plus cancellations at London Heathrow on Friday, with a further 100 on Saturday, Sunday is beginning well at the UK’s busiest airport.
British Airways, which has been harder hit than all other airlines combined by the closure on Friday, cancelled eight inbound long-haul arrivals as a result of the widespread diversions. From the US, single flights from Boston, Chicago and New York JFK are grounded.
The Airbus A380 from Dubai and other flights from Riyadh, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo and Cape Town were also cancelled.Virgin Atlantic has a single inbound cancellation, from Johannesburg.
A full programme of departures is expected to operate, with some delays. The Vietnam Airlines flight to Hanoi is currently over five hours late.
Power play: how the Heathrow shutdown hit passengers at home and away
Writing in his column The Man Who Pays His Way this morning, travel correspondent Simon Calder warns of the reputational damage to Heathrow airport – and the wider UK – could be long lasting.
Each of the quarter-million passengers whose travel plans were wrecked by the sudden closure of Heathrow airport on Friday simply wanted to reach the destination on their ticket. There was no good way to learn that wasn’t going to happen due to a fire in an electricity substation that had cut power to Europe’s busiest airport.
Beyond the personal stories of upset, the airlines are seething. The collective financial hit from lost revenue, care costs and the expense of retrieving aircraft from the many and various locations where they landed in a hurry on Friday morning is, I estimate conservatively, £100m. More than half of that loss will be sustained by British Airways.
Heathrow to operate full schedule of over 1,300 flights on Sunday
A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport is expecting to operate a “full schedule of over 1,300 flights” on Sunday, following the power outage that shut the airport on Friday.
A statement said: “Today we will operate another full schedule of over 1,300 flights.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our decision to close the airport on Friday following a significant fire at an off-site power sub station.
“Yesterday, we served more than 250,000 passengers, with punctual flights and almost all passengers waiting less than five minutes for security.
“We have welcomed the Government’s announcement of an investigation into the cause and response to the off-airport power outage and have launched a review, to be chaired by former Transport Secretary Ruth Kelly, of Heathrow’s response. While these inquiries are ongoing, our focus remains on serving our passengers.”
What rights do you have to flight compensation?
Heathrow Airport on Friday experienced a complete shutdown due to a severe fire, disrupting hundreds of thousands of passengers.
Airlines are obligated to provide care for stranded passengers, including meals and accommodations, but are not required to offer compensation as the fire was beyond their control, writes Simon Calder.
Heathrow airport: What rights do you have to compensation if your plane is cancelled?
What is the economic effect of Heathrow shutdown?
Economist Stephen Rooney said: “In terms of what's at stake, at the conservative end, we estimate a potential loss of tourism revenue amounting to £4.8m per day.
“We can estimate this loss based on typical inbound arrivals volumes that come to the UK through Heathrow and the average daily spend of those travelling.”
He said his estimates did not include the potential loss of earnings of airport and airline staff, lost income for airport retail and ancillary services such as airport taxis.
Insurance payouts, lost money for affected passengers and other costs to airlines involved would further inflate the damage.
Bride-to-be describes 'insane' disruption to wedding after two years of planning
"It has been absolutely insane", Amber Roden, a US citizen getting married in three days' time told Reuters, after a number of her relatives had their flights cancelled.
Two relatives who were halfway to London from Atlanta had to turn around and go back, she told the news agency, while two others will not make it to the UK until the day of the wedding, which she has been planning for two years.
Neso will ‘not hesitate to take action’ if breaches found
The National Energy System Operator (Neso) is expected to report to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Ofgem with initial findings of the investigation into power outage at the Heathrow airport within six weeks.
Akshay Kaul, director general for infrastructure at Ofgem, said it would "not hesitate to take action" if the review found any breaches of standards or licence obligations”.
Households and businesses should be able to have confidence in the resilience of critical national infrastructure, and Ofgem will work with the government and others to ensure Neso's review goes as far as possible to ensuring steps are put in place to avoid any repeat of an incident of this scale in the future," he added.
Passengers remain nervous after outage
Several passengers travelling to Heathrow from London's Paddington Station were still nervous, the Reuters news agency reports.
“I'm just hoping that when I get there, I can actually go,” said university professor Melissa Graboyes, who said she was repeatedly checking the status of her flight to Toronto.
