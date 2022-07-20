Hours-long queues for passport checks at Britain’s busiest airport are a “visible manifestation” of systemic Border Force failures a review has found.

A report commissioned by Priti Patel said issues with long-term planning and ineffective recruitment mean that checkpoints at Heathrow Airport are not properly staffed.

It warned that queues had been more than three hours long at some points during the review period, and that maximum time targets had been suspended after being repeatedly breached.

“The long queues are the visible manifestation of more systemic issues, many of which apply to Border Force as a whole,” said reviewer Alexander Downer.

“Queues at Heathrow are a frustration for passengers and are a significant problem for the airport operator and airlines.”

The report also hit out at the impact of “ill-conceived policy initiatives” thought up by the government without proper consultation with Border Force.

“Too frequently I saw and heard of examples where Border Force were consulted about how new border initiatives would be implemented too late, often after ministerial approval,” Mr Downer said.

“Border Force should be involved in parallel when policy proposals are put to ministers which they will be responsible for implementing…I also saw examples of policy teams not reacting in a timely manner to requests from Border Force to address emerging issues, resulting in wasted effort and poor operational outcomes. This is not good policy making.”

Mr Downer suggested that Border Force time was being wasted “working though the implementation of ill-considered policy initiatives”, which put staff “in the unenviable position of having to explain to ministers, sometimes in other departments, why their policy aims cannot be realised as described, even though they could have pointed out such challenges in the policy development process if they were given the opportunity.”

The report said the issues at Heathrow were having a negative impact on the entire Border Force operation nationally, as staff have to be sent to the London airport from other regions during busy periods, like the end of the school holidays.

Such relocations were found to be an “inefficient use of funds” as the travel and accommodation costs of officers from as far away as Glasgow have to be covered, and they are taken away from other work.

The report said that Border Force operations at Heathrow and other busy airports need to be “fully resourced to be self-sufficient rather than having to draw resources from elsewhere”, and called for the Home Office to “fix” failing recruitment processes.

Mr Downer also found issues with Border Force’s response to small boat crossings in the English Channel, its relationship with the travel industry, planning, capabilities, recruitment, staff training and development.

“Overall, my impression of Border Force is an organisation which is performing at a sub-optimal level,” he concluded.

“It appears to be struggling to get out of a cycle of crisis management, reacting to the last challenge and bracing itself for the next, regardless of how predictable the next challenge may be.”

The review said that day-to-day operations were being covered by “stretching its resources in an unsustainable and highly inefficient way”.

It found that “significant under-staffing at some ports” had been created partly by a recruitment freeze imposed on Border Force in late 2019, and uncertainty about funding.

The time between a job advert going out and a job being offered currently averages 106 days and potential recruits, who are already thin on the ground, have been dropping out and getting other jobs because of the slow process.