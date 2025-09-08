Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 20 people reported injuries after a Heathrow airport terminal was evacuated on Monday evening, but police say “no trace of any adverse substance was found”.

The Metropolitan Police were among the emergency services responding to a “potential hazardous material incident” at Heathrow’s terminal 4 on Monday after it was evacuated as a precaution.

According to police, around 20 people had reported an injury but no trace of any hazardous substance was found after officers conducted a thorough search of the area.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said a total of 21 patients had been treated and one had been taken to hospital while all the others had been discharged at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “On Monday, September 8 at 16:56hrs police were called to a potential hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Four.

“Specialist officers attended the scene alongside the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service and conducted a thorough search of the area.

“No trace of any adverse substance was found.

Police say that none of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing after the evacuation ( X/@AlexOakes )

“Around 20 people reported an injury. None were deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

At 8.27pm, the airport said on X that emergency services had confirmed the terminal was “safe to reopen” and it was doing “everything we can to ensure flights depart as planned today”.

The LFB said it was in the process of standing down its response, and that the cause of the incident remained under investigation.

Earlier on Monday evening, the airport had advised passengers not to travel to Terminal 4, while National Rail Enquiries said trains were unable to call at the terminal because of the incident.

The LFB said it was first called about the incident at 5.01pm and crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations had attended.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was monitoring updates from those at the scene and the airport.

According to the airport’s website, flights from the Terminal 4 were largely unaffected – with only a few delays expected.

Footage posted on social media showed passengers with their luggage waiting outside the airport, with some wrapped in foil blankets.

London’s Heathrow is the UK’s busiest airport.