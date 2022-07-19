Woman’s foil blanket trick keeps house cooler in heatwave

A woman has shared an ingenious use for foil blankets that has reduced her home’s temperature by up to 4C, while costing just £2.

Jay Virdee came up with the idea after spotting a car with a large sunshade in the windscreen and wondering if she could replicate it in her own home.

Ms Virdee was “roasting” in her room and thought there might be a way to improve on the one-way window film she already had, which blocks some UV rays.

Her efforts came as Britain sweltered in an “extreme” heatwave expected to hit up to 41C – a figure that one meteorologist admitted “doesn’t seem real”.

She first tried tinfoil but found it was too expensive, as she needed multiple rolls to cover her window and it needed replacing regularly because it ripped easily.

It also created a “total blackout” that she did not want.

After some experimentation, Ms Virdee found that an emergency foil blanket worked perfectly.

They are large, reusable, can be bought in multipacks and are transparent enough to be able to see out while cutting out about half of the searing sunlight.

Ms Virdee, from Buckinghamshire, gave some safety advice for people looking to emulate her.

The emergency blankets let through about half of the light hitting Ms Virdee’s windows (Jay Virdee / SWNS)

She said: “One blanket goes a very long way – it is very big.

“They are only necessary for the windows receiving the most sun so there’s no need to sell out any stores or raid emergency supplies.

“It’s best to apply in the morning or evening and do a check outside the house to ensure it’s not reflecting any sun into vehicles or other houses.

“It should also be applied securely to ensure that children or vulnerable people can’t pull it down and hurt themselves.

“My dog loves anything crispy-sounding so I’ve made sure it’s out of his reach.”

Anyone looking to emulate the blanket trick should check the reflections are not affecting their neighbours (Jay Virdee / SWNS)

Ms Virdee suffers from lung disease and a rare autoimmune condition, so it is vital for her to stay healthy during extreme weather.

She said: “Extreme heat can cause flare-ups of health conditions that can lead to you feeling very fatigued and unwell.

“Besides feeling cooler, I feel happier as my lungs are nowhere near as affected as they would be in such a heatwave.”

She added: “It also stops you from needing to keep the fan on all day – which is great whilst we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

SWNS