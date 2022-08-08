Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A British mother died in front of her two young children while returning to the UK in what the family has described as an “unimaginable loss”,

Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.

A few hours into the flight, which is typically over 13 hours, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and despite efforts, she could not be resuscitated and was confirmed to have died in her sleep.

For the remaining eight hours of the flight, Ms Rhodes’ children sat next to their mum in a “breathless sleep” until they landed in Frankfurt, a friend of the family wrote on an online GoFund Me campaign to support the family.

“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they all had time to say what they needed to say to her. Needless to mention, they are devastated,” the friend wrote.

When the family arrived in Frankfurt, Ms Rhodes’ body remained in the German city, as per the protocol, while her husband Simon and their two children Nathan and Emma returned to the UK.

Jayne Jeje, who set up the online campaign said: “Helen and her family wrapped up a life in Hong Kong of over 15 years to embark on a new chapter living back home in the UK.

“Helen was excited and nervous about the move, but looked forward to seeing her family back home, as she had not seen her family or ageing parents since the pandemic began. Sadly, she never got to see them again.”

She described Ms Rhodes as a “one-of-a-kind gem” who was the “glue that held the family together”.

While living in Hong Kong's Tung Chung area, Ms Rhodes was known as the “pulse of her community” and would be stopped on the street by all the people she knew.

She became an invaluable member of a local motherhood group in the district and would be members’ point of reference for anything medical-related, Ms Jeje said.

In a tribute towards the end of the post, Ms Jeje added: “This fundraiser is to honour this lovely woman who was loved by so many, a dear friend who touched so many people.

“We can only hope she knew how much she meant to us, and how her void can never be filled. How this loss is so painful and surreal.

“The grief we feel is paralysing. Yet, we feel lucky to have known her.”

Tung Chung resident Andrew Spires also paid tribute to Ms Rhodes. Writing on Facebook he said: “Sadly Tung Chung's very own Helen Rhodes passed away on a flight back to the UK. She was with her husband Simon, and two kids.

“I knew Helen only on a ‘school gates’ level but she was the most caring, generous and thoughtful person; also the most chatty! Tung Chung and school pick-up won't be the same without you.”