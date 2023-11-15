Rishi Sunak’s dream Rwanda scheme has been thrown out. What will do next?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda have been ruled unlawful in a unanimous judgement by Supreme Court in a blow for Rishi Sunak.

The flagship policy is a pillar of Mr Sunak’s commitment to “stop the boats” before the next election and immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted that the plan will go ahead “no ifs, no buts”. Reacting to the ruling, Mr Sunak said that while “this was not the outcome we wanted” the government had been “planning for all eventualities.”

What did the Supreme Court rule?

The UK’s highest court has ruled that it is unlawful for the government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. They have agreed with judges in the Court of Appeal who ruled in June that the plans would be unlawful because of deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system.

Judges in the lower court had agreed with a two to one majority that there was a real risk that “persons sent to Rwanda with be returned to their home countries where they faced persecution or other inhumane treatment”. As a result, they said it would be a breach of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Supreme Court has now agreed with this and ruled again against the government. They said that the assurances given by the Rwandan government to the UK were insufficient to ensure that there is no real risk that asylum seekers will be wrongly returned to countries where they face persecution.

Rishi Sunak said the Supreme Court judgement was ‘not the outcome we wanted’ (Getty/PA)

What does the ruling mean for the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda?

Although the government has lost in the Supreme Court, this does not necessarily mean that Suella Braverman’s dream of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda has been put to bed.

The court has not ruled that deporting asylum seekers to third countries is in principle illegal, but instead said that there are not sufficient safeguards in place in Rwanda’s asylum system to guarantee the refugees would be safe.

Mr Sunak emphasised this in his reaction statement, saying: “Crucially, the Supreme Court - like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it - has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful.”

The government could try and go back to Rwandan officials and work with them to safeguard and reform their asylum system to ease the concerns of the UK judges. Given the problems raised in court were significant, this may be too large a task.

President of the Supreme Court Lord Reed was pretty damning in his assessment of Rwanda’s asylum system. He told the court: “The structural changes and capacity-building needed to eliminate that risk [of asylum seekers being wrongly returned to their home countries] may be delivered in the future, but they were not shown to be in place at the time when the lawfulness of the policy had to be considered.”

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she pushed Mr Sunak to introduce legal clauses that would exempt the UK from ECHR rulings (PA Wire)

An alternative option would be elevating the deal to treaty status and getting parliamentary approval for the scheme. If MPs have given their seal of approval to the plan, it would be much harder for the Supreme Court to rule against the government in court.

MPs could also put pressure on government to leave the ECHR - a move Ms Braverman was in favour of. Given Ms Braverman has now been forced out of the cabinet and her successor James Cleverly has said publicly he doesn’t want to leave the ECHR, this move might not be popular in government.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has however pledged to make the Rwanda plan work “no ifs, no buts”, hinting at his possible support for withdrawing from the convention.

Lord Reed did have some comments to make on this option in his Supreme Court judgement however. He said that “it is not only the European Convention on Human Rights that is relevant to this case as is sometimes thought”. He referenced the UN convention against torture as an example of other legal provisions to which the UK is a party.

If Mr Sunak decides to give up on the £140m deal with Rwanda, he could turn his attention to other countries instead. The Home Office has said recently that it will expand the list of safe countries asylum seekers can be returned to to include India and Georgia.

There have also been reports that Turkey, Iraq and Egypt could be added to the list. Mr Sunak might also be hoping that the international experience of his new home secretary, who previously held the position of foreign secretary, could help forge new Rwanda-style deals with other countries, whose asylum systems are a bit less problematic.