The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on whether Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is lawful just a day after former home secretary Suella Braverman warned he has no credible back-up to “stop the boats”.

Justices at the UK’s highest court will shortly hand down their verdict on Mr Sunak’s legislation to remove asylum seekers to Kigali if they arrive by unauthorised means.

Defeat for the prime minister would be a humiliating set back after No 10 admitted the Rwanda scheme was a “crucial” part of plans to halt Channel crossings and will inflame the row with the sacked home secretary.

In an excoriating letter to the prime minister, Mrs Braverman warned he has no “credible Plan B” if the High Court ruling that the policy is unlawful is upheld.

She claimed that even if it gets the go-ahead then Mr Sunak’s “compromises” will mean the asylum policy could be “thwarted yet again” by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The sacked home secretary wrote in the letter that if they lose he will have “wasted a year” on the Illegal Migration Act “only to arrive back at square one”.