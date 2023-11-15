Rwanda ruling - live: Sunak waits on Supreme Court after Braverman’s brutal revenge letter
No 10 say the Rwanda scheme is a “crucial” part of plans to halt small boats crossing the Channel
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on whether Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is lawful just a day after former home secretary Suella Braverman warned he has no credible back-up to “stop the boats”.
Justices at the UK’s highest court will shortly hand down their verdict on Mr Sunak’s legislation to remove asylum seekers to Kigali if they arrive by unauthorised means.
Defeat for the prime minister would be a humiliating set back after No 10 admitted the Rwanda scheme was a “crucial” part of plans to halt Channel crossings and will inflame the row with the sacked home secretary.
In an excoriating letter to the prime minister, Mrs Braverman warned he has no “credible Plan B” if the High Court ruling that the policy is unlawful is upheld.
She claimed that even if it gets the go-ahead then Mr Sunak’s “compromises” will mean the asylum policy could be “thwarted yet again” by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
The sacked home secretary wrote in the letter that if they lose he will have “wasted a year” on the Illegal Migration Act “only to arrive back at square one”.
Timeline of Sunak’s Rwanda scheme
Want to know how we got here? Below is a timeline of events leading up to this morning’s decision from the Supreme Court...
Timeline of Rwanda asylum plan as Supreme Court prepares to pass verdict
The UK’s highest course will hand down its judgment on Rishi Sunak’s key policy on Wednesday.
Bitter Braverman’s brutal revenge on Sunak the ‘failure’
Suella Braverman has branded Rishi Sunak a failure and accused him of betraying a secret deal on small boats in a blistering attack that once again plunged the Conservatives into open warfare.
In an incendiary letter a day after she was sacked as home secretary, Ms Braverman told the prime minister he had “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver” on key policies.
She also accused him of leaving the country in an “impossible position” with no “credible Plan B” just hours before a crunch court ruling on his flagship Rwanda plan.
Bitter Braverman’s brutal revenge on Sunak the ‘failure’
Sunak has ‘manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver’, says Braverman – and claims PM broke secret deal on small boats policy
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our blog covering all the action in Westminster and beyond today. Shortly the Supreme Court will deliver its judgement on whether Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is lawful.
It comes just a day after former home secretary Suella Braverman warned he has no credible back-up to “stop the boats”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies