Always a stranger to humility, Suella Braverman’s excoriating letter to the prime minister is disfigured by its acrid personal attacks on Rishi Sunak and some highly disputable self-aggrandising claims about herself. She tells Mr Sunak, in effect, that he is only in No 10 thanks to her “pivotal support” in the second Tory leadership contest last year. There is something in that, but that doesn’t make him eternally beholden to her. The rest of the text is a series of whinges that fully justifies the view that Ms Braverman was insufferably impertinent and disloyal during their uncomfortable time together – and that he was more patient with her than anyone realised.

Most significant though, is that Ms Braverman calls on him only to “change course” – there is no demand for his resignation. Despite its fiery tone and grievance-packed nature, this is a damp squib. She is looking towards a leadership election after, and not before, the next general election.

As an exercise in positioning herself to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as the next leader of the opposition, rather than replacing Mr Sunak now, Ms Braverman’s recent activities have much to commend them, on those narrow grounds of personal ambition. After a heavy defeat at the general election and in Opposition, freed from the constraints of government, the Conservatives may well turn to her – but not yet.