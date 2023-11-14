Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron’s return to the heart of government as foreign secretary has sparked a furious backlash among Tory Brexiteers.

Rishi Sunak’s radical decision to appoint the former Tory PM has triggered a new row with the right of the party – especially Brexit backers.

Despite advocating for Remain at the referendum he called in 2016, Mr Cameron now believes in Brexit and wants to make it “a success” for Britain, according to No 10.

But Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister Lord David Frost said the reshuffle meant Mr Sunak was taking the country “back to the past”.

“It’s back to the past: a world in which Brexit may have happened legally but not in the mindset of those who rule us.”

Brexit-backer and former Tory donor Peter Cruddas – another key ally of Mr Johnson – said it was a disaster: “The coup is complete, Remain has won and democracy has lost.”

One Tory MP on the European Research Group (ERG) of staunch Brexiteers told the i they were “too depressed to think about it”.

Another leading Brexit backer, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, said Mr Cameron “got the Brexit issue wrong” and said his return could “potentially push” some Tory voters towards Reform, formerly known as the Brexit Party.

Explaining the appointment on Monday, Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “We have a PM that voted Brexit, believed in it, has championed it, so that’s what we’re focused on.” Asked if the foreign secretary believes in Brexit, she said: “Yes, of course. We are making Brexit a success.”

Former PM David Cameron about to embark on a remarkable return (PA Archive)

Mr Sunak appointed a couple of leading Brexiteers in a bid to placate those on the right angry at Mr Cameron’s return and Suella Braverman’s sacking as home secretary.

GB News host Esther McVey comes in as minister for “common sense” with a mission to tackle any “woke” politics found in Whitehall.

And former business secretary Andrea Leadsom – who played a prominent role in the Leave campaign and quite Theresa May’s government over the failure to deliver Brexit – was handed a role as a junior health minister.

Lord Cameron’s appointment was welcomed by EU leaders. “Welcome back David Cameron,” Dutch PM Mark Rutte said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The French, German, Irish and Dutch foreign ministers also sent online congratulations, while Sweden’s top diplomat said he looked forward to working with Mr Cameron.

One EU diplomat said it was a sign of a continued normalising of EU-UK relations. “Let’s hope this is a consolidation of pragmatism over ideology in our relations. Regardless of past mistakes, this might be a good thing,” the diplomat told Reuters.

Meanwhile, China hawks criticised Mr Cameron’s return to the frontline and said he should explain and business links to Beijing.

Lord Cameron became vice chairman of the China-UK investment fund after leaving No 10, but the fund struggled to get started. He has said he has given up all other jobs to accept the role of foreign secretary.

Downing Street has said he will set out his ministerial interests in the usual way, after discussing the matter with No 10’s independent adviser.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has questioned how Mr Cameron’s “conflict of interest” with his business links to China will be resolved.

“I’m a little bit puzzled about this because until recently it appears he’s being paid by the Chinese government to promote certain things to do with the government,” Sir Iain told GB News. He added: “That’s a conflict … how is that to be settled?”

Luke de Pulford, the executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said Mr Cameron’s appointment was an “incomprehensible, retrograde appointment”.

“Look forward to [Lord Cameron] declaring exactly how much he has been paid to represent Beijing’s interests since leaving No 10,” he added.