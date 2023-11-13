What does the reshuffle mean for the future Conservative Party leadership stakes?

Rishi Sunak’s unexpectedly dramatic cabinet shake-up has big implications for the unofficial campaign to succeed him as Conservative leader if the party loses next year’s general election.

Suella Braverman, who makes little secret of her ambitions, must now pursue them from the backbenches, while her potential rival James Cleverly will see his credentials tested in her old Home Office brief.

How are Suella Braverman’s leadership prospects affected?