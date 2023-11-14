David Cameron given top job in Sunak’s shock reshuffle as Braverman sacked – latest
Braverman sacking sees Cleverly shifted to Home Office, as Cameron becomes foreign secretary
Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row
Rishi Sunak has caused a political sensation by firing Suella Braverman and appointing David Cameron as foreign secretary in a reshuffle of his top team.
The prime minister sacked home secretary after claims that she incited violent protests by far right thugs at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.
Ms Braverman was replaced by James Cleverly, whose old foreign secretary brief was taken up by Mr Cameron, who was forced to resign as PM in 2016 after losing the EU referendum.
Mr Sunak now faces the threat of a revolt from the Tory right, many of whom backed Ms Braverman’s provocative comments on “hateful” pro-Palestinian protestors that led to her dismissal.
Andrea Jenkyns, an arch-Boris Johnson loyalist, became the first MP to publicly submit a no-confidence letter in Mr Sunak on Monday night, declaring “enough is enough”.
David Cameron’s return is the last roll of the dice by a desperate PM…
… but derision at Rishi Sunak pitching himself as the ‘candidate for change’ before asking a former prime minister for help will be worth it if it lends the Conservatives the semblance of stability ahead of a general election, writes Sean O’Grady:
Sacked! But don’t worry: Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader
Suella Braverman, as many predicted, is gone – Rishi Sunak has sacked his divisive home secretary as part of a reshuffle after the pro-Palestine march row turned nasty.
In doing so, the prime minister has effectively fired the starting gun in the battle to succeed him as Tory leader, writes John Rentoul.
When (and let’s face it, it is when and not if) Sunak leads his party to defeat at the next election, Braverman has now laid her claim to be the right wing favourite to succeed him.
Read John’s full comment piece here:
Suella Braverman has next to no chance of becoming Tory leader | John Rentoul
She may have gone – but what does the future hold for the now former home secretary?
I have a few questions for the ‘new’ foreign secretary, David Cameron
To resurrect the former PM who gambled away our future at the heart of the European Union is not an act of conciliation, it’s desperate – and deeply undemocratic, says Femi Oluwole:
ICYMI: Piers Morgan among stars mocking Suella Braverman: ‘Being jobless is a lifestyle choice
Piers Morgan has issued a scathing response to Suella Braverman after the PM finally sacked his home secretary following days of mounting pressure.
The broadcaster was among many to have celebrated Rishi Sunak’s decision to remove Braverman from office after she accused Metropolitan Police chiefs of bias in their handling of the pro-Palestine protests.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
ICYMI: Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row
Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary after she accused Metropolitan Police chiefs of bias in their handling of the pro-Palestine protests.
Her sacking was welcomed by Tory moderates who had called on the PM to fire Ms Braverman when she controversially claimed the police were “playing favourites”.
But Mr Sunak has been told to “prepare for war”, warned that the move could provoke a full-scale revolt by more than 50 of her right-wing supporters keen for her to succeed Mr Sunak as party leader.
Adam Forrest and Archie Mitchell report:
Suella Braverman sacked by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row
Home secretary axed after claiming Met were ‘playing favourites’ with Palestinian protesters
Am I dreaming – or was that really David Cameron, back at No 10?
Yes, that David Cameron. David actual Cameron. As the ex-PM roars back to the very top table of British politics, Tom Peck presumes this must make sense to someone somewhere, but wonders: who can it possibly be?
Read Tom’s full sketch here:
Am I dreaming – or was that really David Cameron, back at No 10? | Tom Peck
Yes, that David Cameron. David actual Cameron. As the ex-PM roars back to the very top table of British politics, Tom Peck presumes this must make sense to someone somewhere, but wonders: who can it possibly be?
ICYMI: Tory reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out as Rishi Sunak reworks his cabinet
David Cameron has been confirmed as the new foreign secretary as Rishi Sunak begins a dramatic reshuffle of his top team by sacking Suella Braverman.
The former PM walked inside No 10 shortly before 9am as Mr Sunak seeks to create a “united” frontbench before next year’s crunch election.
Kate Devlin, Adam Forrest and Archie Mitchell report:
Tory reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out as Rishi Sunak reworks his cabinet
Former PM made foreign secretary amid shock reshuffle prompted by Suella Braverman sacking
From Gaza to Ukraine, China to the EU: The major issues piling high in David Cameron’s in tray
The former prime minister is re-entering frontline politics during a tumultuous time. Chris Stevenson looks at what he will need to tackle first and where his instincts may take him:
What does the reshuffle mean for the future Conservative Party leadership stakes?
After Rishi Sunak’s shakeup, Andrew Grice looks at who is best placed to become the future standard-bearer for the centre-right:
Farage confirms I’m A Celeb appearance
Nigel Farage has confirmed he will appear in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!
“The rumours are true.. I’ll see you in the jungle!” he wrote in a message on X.
