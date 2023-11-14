✕ Close Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after pro-Palestine march row

Rishi Sunak has caused a political sensation by firing Suella Braverman and appointing David Cameron as foreign secretary in a reshuffle of his top team.

The prime minister sacked home secretary after claims that she incited violent protests by far right thugs at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.

Ms Braverman was replaced by James Cleverly, whose old foreign secretary brief was taken up by Mr Cameron, who was forced to resign as PM in 2016 after losing the EU referendum.

Mr Sunak now faces the threat of a revolt from the Tory right, many of whom backed Ms Braverman’s provocative comments on “hateful” pro-Palestinian protestors that led to her dismissal.

Andrea Jenkyns, an arch-Boris Johnson loyalist, became the first MP to publicly submit a no-confidence letter in Mr Sunak on Monday night, declaring “enough is enough”.