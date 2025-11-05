Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A foreign prisoner has been mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth, prompting a police manhunt and reigniting concerns over the scandal-hit Victorian jail.

Algerian Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was accidentally freed last Wednesday, sparking a Metropolitan Police manhunt.

William Smith, who goes by Billy, was also mistakenly freed from the scandal-hit prison on Monday.

It follows less than a week after migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford, instead of being transferred to an immigration removal centre.

Prisoner releases in error are reportedly on the rise.

The latest blunder at Wandsworth echoes past chaos, notably the high-profile escape of Daniel Khalife in September 2023.

The former soldier, later found guilty of spying for Iran, fled the south-west London jail by clinging to a food delivery truck, before being caught days later on a canal towpath.

HMP Wandsworth was placed into special measures last year, one of ten jails issued an urgent notice to improve since November 2022.

open image in gallery Former soldier Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth by clinging to a food delivery truck in September 2023 ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

On taking emergency action, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the prison was “still reeling” from Khalife’s “very high-profile” escape and that security remained a “serious concern”.

It emerged in court that two guards checked the truck with a torch and mirror, and, with no apparent lockdown already in place, allowed it to leave the prison, despite telling the driver someone was missing.

In 2024, inspectors said the turmoil they found at “severely overcrowded” HMP Wandsworth was the result of “sustained decline permitted to happen in plain view of leaders” and warned how prison guards did not always know where prisoners on their wings were, despite an investment of almost £900,000 since the escape.

But in the latest review of the prison in April this year, the watchdog noted a new governor has brought “energy and focus” to the prison, and was prioritising safety and decency.

Inspectors found “substantial investment” in staffing and training but overall level of experience were low.

“There was still a long way to go to rectify the many problems identified at the previous inspection, but it was good to see progress being made,” the watchdog said.

open image in gallery In 2024, inspectors said the turmoil they found at ‘severely overcrowded’ HMP Wandsworth was the result of ‘sustained decline permitted to happen in plain view of leaders’ ( Getty )

In October, a further report by HMP Wandsworth’s independent monitoring board (IMB), made up of volunteers tasked by ministers with scrutinising conditions in custody, found that staffing was a recurrent problem, with an average of a third of staff absent a day.

It also found the crumbling 170-year-old building meant living conditions were “unacceptable” and inhumane”.

IMB chairman Matthew Andrews said: “The improvement in the prison’s performance after the disastrous situation last year is welcomed and has been reflected in the largely positive conclusions of HMIP’s independent review of progress, conducted in April.

“However, until the serious staffing issues are properly addressed, the prison’s efforts to improve further will be severely hampered.”

Elsewhere earlier this year, former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, was jailed for 15 months after having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Footage of the activity was widely shared on social media.