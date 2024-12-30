Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations cancelled over ‘extreme weather’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled because of “extreme weather”.

Outdoor events planned for the city’s New Year celebrations on Monday and Tuesday, including the street party and fireworks display, have had to be scrapped, organisers announced on Monday afternoon.

The “difficult” decision comes amid Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, and an amber warning for northern Scotland.

Organisers UniqueAssembly said it was not safe to continue carrying out preparations for the festival in such bad weather, with strong winds battering the city centre.

They apologised for the “hugely disappointing” decision, including to tourists who had travelled internationally for the events, with the concert in the gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas.

However, they added that all indoor events, including a sold-out concert by Idlewild, and a sold-out service at St Giles Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, will still go ahead.

Police Scotland said the decision was motivated by “public safety” and commended it, which came a day after a torchlit procession was cancelled due to high winds and concerns regarding public safety.

open image in gallery Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled because of ‘extreme weather’ ( PA )

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and 31 December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on 31 December, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticket-holders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.

open image in gallery Outdoor events planned for the city’s New Year celebrations on Monday and Tuesday, including the street party and fireworks display, have had to be scrapped, organisers announced on Monday afternoon ( Getty Images )

“All indoor events are taking place as planned, including Monday’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the 31 December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral.

“We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin’ and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello.”

City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher said: “I know that, like me, many people will be very disappointed. This decision was not taken lightly, however with the ongoing adverse weather condition, public safety must be our number one priority.

“There are lots of exciting indoor events taking place. For those coming along to them – I know you’re in for a treat and will have a great time. Please make sure you stay up-to-date with the weather and transport on social media.”

open image in gallery A map highlighting the parts of the UK affected by the weather warnings on New Year's Eve ( PA Graphics )

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland Gold Commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Cancelling such an event is a difficult decision for the organisers, but public safety takes priority, so we fully support this decision.”

Texas, who were due to headline the concert in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve, said on Instagram: “Unfortunately, tomorrow’s gig has been cancelled due to the weather.

“We hope everyone stays safe and has a great New Year when it comes.”

First Minister John Swinney will attend a meeting of SGORR on Monday evening, which will be chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

open image in gallery The UK is braced after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings across the country for Monday through to Thursday ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Ms Constance said: “There is expected to be a significant amount of rainfall in the next 24 hours after a period of wet weather, raising the risks of travel disruption and flooding.

“New year travellers are advised to plan ahead during this normally busy period and follow Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland advice on the roads.”

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across the UK for Monday through to Thursday, with snow, rain and strong winds set to hit the country.

The severe weather is forecast to sweep southward from Scotland overnight on New Year’s Eve.

An amber alert for rain is also in place in the Scottish Highlands from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday.

Blackpool Council has also made the “tough decision” to cancel its New Year’s fireworks due to “high winds”.

Meanwhile, London’s City Hall is monitoring the weather forecast ahead of the capital’s sold-out fireworks display, with gusts of wind expected to reach up to 41mph in the approach to midnight.

Travel delays can also be expected across the UK, with forecasters advising travellers factor extra time into their journeys over the coming few days.