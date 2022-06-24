Holidays ‘could help boost wellbeing of mental health and dementia patients’
We’ve heard of music and art therapy, but now ‘travel therapy’ could change how we view the tourism industry, reports Aisha Rimi
Going on holiday could have a positive impact on those with mental health issues or conditions, found a new study.
A new paper published in the journal Tourism Management proposes we view tourism as not just a recreational experience, but as an industry that can provide real health benefits.
Lead researcher Dr Jun Wen, a lecturer in Tourism and Service Marketing at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Australia, said his team investigated how tourism could benefit those living with dementia.
