Holidays ‘could help boost wellbeing of mental health and dementia patients’

We’ve heard of music and art therapy, but now ‘travel therapy’ could change how we view the tourism industry, reports Aisha Rimi

Friday 24 June 2022 23:46
Comments
<p>Being in new environments and having new experiences which could provide cognitive and sensory stimulation</p>

Being in new environments and having new experiences which could provide cognitive and sensory stimulation

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Going on holiday could have a positive impact on those with mental health issues or conditions, found a new study.

A new paper published in the journal Tourism Management proposes we view tourism as not just a recreational experience, but as an industry that can provide real health benefits.

Lead researcher Dr Jun Wen, a lecturer in Tourism and Service Marketing at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Australia, said his team investigated how tourism could benefit those living with dementia.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in