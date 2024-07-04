Support truly

Holly Willoughby says she will be “forever grateful” to a US undercover police officer who foiled a plot by a “depraved” security guard to kidnap, rape and murder her.

In a statement released after a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found Gavin Plumb, 37, guilty of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap on Thursday, the TV presenter said women should “not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes”.

Breaking her silence on the case, the Dancing on Ice star thanked a US undercover officer who helped uncover Plumb’s plans and for understanding the “imminent threat” to her life.

Willoughby said: “I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

“Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

“I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”

Gavin Plumb was arrested by Essex Police ( PA )

During the course of his trial, jurors were told Plumb developed an “obsession” with Ms Willoughby over a number of years and assembled an “kidnap kit” – complete with handcuffs and metal cable ties – and hatched a plan to abduct her from her own home.

Plumb, who adopted the user name Big Bear to chat to others about his plot online, appeared to formulate his fantasy as early as 2011 – googling the phrase “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs”.

The security guard had attacked women twice before and receieved a suspended sentence for attempted to kidnap to female air stewards from a Stansted Express train in 2006.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood of Essex Police said that Plumb thought he had found a likeminded person online, but it was actually a US undercover police officer using the alias David Nelson.

Mr Wood, who was the senior investigating officer in the case, said the UK force was contacted by the FBI and they were able to disrupt Plumb’s plot.

He said: “Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim.

Holly Willoughby thanked everyone involved in foiling her kidnap plot ( PA Archive )

“He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life.

“His claims in court that he was a ‘fantasist’ are simply not true and were evidenced by the extent with which he plotted with others to carry out his wicked plan.”

Police body-worn video footage of the arrest of Gavin Plumb - who has been found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court ( Essex Police/PA Wire )

The trial heard it was his “ultimate fantasy” to target Ms Willoughby, 43, and he had purchased metal cable ties, a knife and chloroform – a liquid drug used to stupefy victims – in preparation for an attack.

Using the online identity ‘BigBear’, Plumb revealed to the undercover officer his plans to invade Ms Willoughby’s home and tie up her husband before taking the star away to “enjoy her”.

At various points Plumb and Marc discussed taking the mother of three to an abandoned building, including a disused stud farm with “15 cells”, his flat in Harlow, Essex, or to a dungeon type room where “no one would hear her screams”.

Gavin Plumb’s living room where he masterminded a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby. ( CPS/PA Wire )

Afterwards, Plumb said he would “slit her throat” and dispose of her body.

Jurors took 12 hours and 19 minutes to unanimously convict Plumb, who had told officers during his arrest the former This Morning presenter was a “fantasy” of his.

The shopping centre security guard lowered his head and sobbed in the dock as he was found guilty of soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement on Thursday.

A photo of a ‘kit’ possessed by Gavin Plumb, shown to jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court during his trial (CPS/PA) ( PA Media )

The prosecution will apply for a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order at Gavin Plumb’s sentencing, prosecutor Ros Earis said.

The sentencing will take place on July 12.